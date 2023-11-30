Kanda Software Welcomes Michael Macedo as SVP & GM of the Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice
Michael Macedo joins Kanda Software as a SVP & GM of their new Healthcare and Life Sciences practice
Kanda Software Inc., a leading provider of custom software development and digital transformation services, has announced the addition of Michael Macedo as SVP & GM of their new Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. Michael brings decades of HealthTech provider and payer experience to Kanda, where he will work to drive revenue growth, increase profitability and elevate customer satisfaction.
Michael draws upon 20+ years of HealthTech experience, spanning business development and sales, service strategy and operations, management consulting and customer success. Prior to joining Kanda, Michael worked at GE Healthcare as their VP & GM of digital services and customer success. He spent three years at GE Healthcare where he was responsible for the digital services P&L across US and Canada. Prior to GE, Michael held leadership roles at Siemens Healthineers, Caradigm and the Chartis Group, all of which gave him in-depth HealthTech and operational leadership experience. He brings a passion for healthcare and life sciences and is looking forward to working with the Kanda team in developing and growing the practice.
The launch of Kanda’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practice reflects its commitment to expanding their services in the rapidly evolving and growing industries. Michael will play a pivotal role in this expansion, while navigating the complexities of the industries. Kanda recognizes that attracting the right talent in the competitive tech industry is a cornerstone of their success and will lead to long-term growth. By building out its teams with qualified, experienced professionals like Michael, Kanda is positioning itself as a competitive custom software development and digital transformation services company in healthcare and life sciences.
“I’m excited to be joining Kanda who has a proven track record of delivering high quality, value-added solutions for their customers. Kanda is truly an outcome-oriented partner who serves their customers with passion and laser focus,” says Michael.
