Tim & Sons Services Offers Expert Air Conditioner Repair Service in Fairfax, VA
Tim & Sons Services, a leading ac company in Fairfax, VA, offers the summer package of their expert air conditioner repair service.FAIRFAX, VA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Tim & Sons Services is committed to providing the highest quality of service to their customers. Their team of experienced technicians are trained to diagnose and repair any air conditioning issue quickly and efficiently. They use only the highest quality parts and materials to ensure that their repairs are reliable and long-lasting.
"AC was broken so I searched "air conditioning service near me" and contacted this company based on the Yelp and Google reviews. They were very responsive with their communication and kept me up-to-date the whole time the repair process was working. The cost of ac unit replacement and ac repair cost are very reasonable. The technician who came out was very friendly and easy to talk with and answered all of our questions. AC was fixed pretty quickly and we are back to a nice cool house before the summer apocalypse here in DC, I would recommend this company." - Will Lunsford, a customer of Tim and Sons, shared on Google reviews.
Tim & Sons Services is proud to offer their air conditioner repair services to both residential and commercial customers in Fairfax, VA. They offer competitive rates and are available 24/7 for emergency repairs. They also offer a variety of preventative maintenance services to help keep your air conditioner running smoothly and efficiently.
“We are proud to be able to offer our expert air conditioner repair services and HVAC replacement to the residents and businesses of Fairfax, VA,” said Tim Smith, owner of Tim & Sons Services. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of service and we look forward to helping our customers keep their air conditioners running smoothly.”
For more information about Tim & Sons Services and their air conditioner repair services, please visit their website at www.timandsonsservices.com.
Timothy Le
Tim and Sons Services
+1 5714364179
timandsonsservices@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter