The First Comprehensive Course on Wall Street Option Trading for Vietnamese American Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketin247 is excited to unveil its latest educational venture, "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home," a specialized trading academy tailored to the needs of the Vietnamese American trading community. This groundbreaking initiative offers an array of educational resources and trading courses, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, all provided free of charge and conducted in Vietnamese.
Course Overview:
The comprehensive course, "Pho Wall at Home – A to Z about Wall Street Option Trading," is designed to provide retail traders with essential skills and knowledge for successful trading in the equity market. The course demystifies the financial market's complexities, guiding participants through strategies aligned with those used by major financial institutions.
Key Benefits for Participants:
Exploration of investment and trading opportunities for additional income.
Insights into financial risks and strategies to protect trading accounts.
Tailored trading approaches suitable for individual capabilities and capital.
Understanding of stock trends and identification of appropriate Entry and Exit points using Technical Analysis (TA).
Target Audience:
This course is specifically designed for beginners or traders who have been in the market but are still experiencing losses.
Course Details:
Session 1: Essential Knowledge Before Entering the Stock Market
Session 2: Understanding the Market
Sessions 3 – 5: Live Trading Practice
Schedule:
Theoretical Application: March 2-3, 2024
Practical Application: March 4-6, 2024
Tuition: $399
Academy Leadership and Strategy:
The academy is spearheaded by Kim Hoang, CEO of Marketin247, who brings over 15 years of experience in business and economic analysis. Kim Hoang is renowned for developing the Swing Option Strategy, utilizing credit spreads, iron condors, and butterflies for investment optimization and risk minimization.
Commitment to Student Success:
In line with its dedication to student success, "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" offers a tuition return guarantee for two-thirds of its courses, highlighting the quality and efficacy of its educational offerings.
Non-Profit Approach for Community Support:
Operating as a non-profit entity, the academy's primary goal is to assist the Vietnamese American trading community, inspired by the numerous requests for help received by Kim Hoang from traders facing significant losses in the US stock market.
Aim of the Academy:
"Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" aspires to build a community of well-informed and skilled Vietnamese American traders, empowering them with the necessary knowledge, strategies, and confidence to excel in the stock market.
For More Information:
Visit the academy's website at phowalltainha.com or contact Kim Hoang directly at kim@phowalltainha.com.
About Marketin247:
A leader in business education and market analysis, Marketin247 is committed to empowering individuals with essential tools and knowledge for informed trading decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Kim Hoang, Marketin247 continues to innovate, developing educational programs that enhance the trading skills of the Vietnamese American community and traders globally.
Deborah Nordstrom
Course Overview:
The comprehensive course, "Pho Wall at Home – A to Z about Wall Street Option Trading," is designed to provide retail traders with essential skills and knowledge for successful trading in the equity market. The course demystifies the financial market's complexities, guiding participants through strategies aligned with those used by major financial institutions.
Key Benefits for Participants:
Exploration of investment and trading opportunities for additional income.
Insights into financial risks and strategies to protect trading accounts.
Tailored trading approaches suitable for individual capabilities and capital.
Understanding of stock trends and identification of appropriate Entry and Exit points using Technical Analysis (TA).
Target Audience:
This course is specifically designed for beginners or traders who have been in the market but are still experiencing losses.
Course Details:
Session 1: Essential Knowledge Before Entering the Stock Market
Session 2: Understanding the Market
Sessions 3 – 5: Live Trading Practice
Schedule:
Theoretical Application: March 2-3, 2024
Practical Application: March 4-6, 2024
Tuition: $399
Academy Leadership and Strategy:
The academy is spearheaded by Kim Hoang, CEO of Marketin247, who brings over 15 years of experience in business and economic analysis. Kim Hoang is renowned for developing the Swing Option Strategy, utilizing credit spreads, iron condors, and butterflies for investment optimization and risk minimization.
Commitment to Student Success:
In line with its dedication to student success, "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" offers a tuition return guarantee for two-thirds of its courses, highlighting the quality and efficacy of its educational offerings.
Non-Profit Approach for Community Support:
Operating as a non-profit entity, the academy's primary goal is to assist the Vietnamese American trading community, inspired by the numerous requests for help received by Kim Hoang from traders facing significant losses in the US stock market.
Aim of the Academy:
"Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" aspires to build a community of well-informed and skilled Vietnamese American traders, empowering them with the necessary knowledge, strategies, and confidence to excel in the stock market.
For More Information:
Visit the academy's website at phowalltainha.com or contact Kim Hoang directly at kim@phowalltainha.com.
About Marketin247:
A leader in business education and market analysis, Marketin247 is committed to empowering individuals with essential tools and knowledge for informed trading decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Kim Hoang, Marketin247 continues to innovate, developing educational programs that enhance the trading skills of the Vietnamese American community and traders globally.
Deborah Nordstrom
Marketin247 LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube