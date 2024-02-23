Marketin247 Announces Launch of "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" Trading Academy for Vietnamese American Traders
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketin247 is excited to announce the official launch of its new educational initiative, "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home," a trading academy specifically designed for the Vietnamese American trading community. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive educational resources and trading courses that cater to various skill levels, from beginner to advanced traders. The academy's courses are offered free of charge and are conducted in Vietnamese, making them accessible to a wide audience.
The "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" academy is led by Kim Hoang, CEO of Marketin247, who brings over 15 years of experience in business and economic analysis to the program. Kim Hoang is recognized for developing the Swing Option Strategy, which employs credit spreads, iron condors, and butterflies to optimize investment leverage and minimize risk. This strategy reflects the academy's focus on teaching effective risk management and investment leverage techniques.
In a commitment to the success and satisfaction of its students, "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" offers a tuition return guarantee for two-thirds of its courses, underscoring the quality and effectiveness of its educational content. This policy demonstrates the academy's dedication to providing valuable and practical knowledge that students can confidently apply in their trading endeavors.
Kim Hoang has stated that the academy operates as a non-profit business, with the primary goal of supporting the Vietnamese American trading community. The initiative was inspired by the numerous requests for assistance that Kim Hoang received from traders who experienced significant losses and faced challenges in navigating the complexities of the US stock market. According to Kim Hoang, acquiring the right knowledge and practical experience is crucial for traders to succeed and make informed decisions in the competitive trading environment.
"Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" aims to foster a community of well-informed and skilled Vietnamese American traders. Through its comprehensive program, Marketin247 seeks to empower traders with the knowledge, strategies, and confidence needed to excel in the stock market.
For more information about the "Pho Wall Tai Nha - WallStreet At Home" trading academy and to enroll in the courses, please visit the academy's website at phowalltainha.com or contact Kim Hoang directly via email at kim@phowalltainha.com.
About Marketin247
Marketin247 is a leader in business education, market analysis, and strategic planning, dedicated to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary for informed trading decisions. Under the leadership of CEO Kim Hoang, Marketin247 continues to innovate and develop educational programs aimed at enhancing the trading skills of the Vietnamese American community and traders worldwide.
