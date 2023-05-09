Capital Vacations® Names Jerold L. Rexroad as Chief Financial Officer - Reissue
Correction: The earlier announcement of Rexroad's appointment contained an error regarding his former employment. This release has been corrected.
A banking industry veteran, Jerry is a high-performance leader with a wealth of knowledge and will be an invaluable asset for Capital Vacations as we continue our exponential growth.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Correction: The earlier announcement of Rexroad's appointment contained an error regarding his former employment. We have corrected this release to state that he served as CFO for Coastal Federal Corporation. Capital Vacations apologizes for any inconvenience this error may have caused and is committed to posting positive, reliable news.
— Jason Shroff, CEO, Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations, LLC,® the leading provider of management services, travel products, and curator of long-term vacation memberships for independent resorts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerold (Jerry) L. Rexroad as Chief Financial Officer, which became effective April 17, 2023.
Mr. Rexroad brings over 40 years of experience in the banking and finance industry to Capital Vacations, having most recently served as Executive Vice President and Director and Chairman of the Carolinas for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI). Prior to that, he served as CEO of Carolina Financial Corporation and Executive Chairman of the Board at CresCom Bank, a $5B Community Bank with seventy offices in the Carolinas acquired by USBI in 2020. Earlier, he held the roles of CFO for Coastal Federal Corporation and Partner at KPMG. Throughout his career, Mr. Rexroad has demonstrated a proven track record of growing assets, overseeing sizable financial transactions, and building strong financial teams.
Jason Shroff, CEO of Capital Vacations, expressed his excitement about the appointment, stating, "I have personally known Jerry Rexroad for more than a decade. He is a proven executive with a superior track record of delivering results. A banking industry veteran, he is a high-performance leader with a wealth of knowledge and will be an invaluable asset for Capital Vacations as we continue our exponential growth."
Mr. Rexroad also expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Capital Vacations team, saying, "I look forward to working with the Capital Vacations team. It’s been a joy seeing this company grow to become the leader in independent resort management and a large player disrupting the traditional vacation ownership industry. I am excited to be a part of its future success."
As CFO, Mr. Rexroad will be based out of Capital Vacations' Corporate Headquarters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. His extensive experience and proven track record make him an excellent addition to the Capital Vacations team as the company continues to grow and expand its offerings in the vacation ownership and management industry.
About Capital Vacations
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Travel. Gather. Smile Repeat. CapitalVacations.com
