Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,042 in the last 365 days.

Less than one week left to submit your 2022 Minor Source Emissions Inventory

Facilities located in the central third of Iowa and portable plants must submit their 2022 Minor Source Emissions Inventory (MSEI) by May 15, 2023. Below is a list of Central Iowa counties included in the 2022 Minor Source Emissions Inventory:

In north-central Iowa, DNR Field Office 2 region: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Kossuth, Mitchell, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright.

In south-central Iowa, DNR Field Office 5 region: Appanoose, Boone, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, Warren, and Wayne. If you have already submitted your inventory, thank you!

Filing Information

Starting January 1, 2023, the MSEI is required to be submitted using the State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). The only exception is for group 2 grain elevators, concrete batch plants, crushing plants, and hot mix asphalt plants that use specialized forms or standardized online spreadsheets for emissions reporting. These forms and spreadsheets may continue to be used. The DNR offers several resources to assist facilities with emission inventories:

DNR Staff Assistance

For questions related to the emissions inventory, please contact:

You just read:

Less than one week left to submit your 2022 Minor Source Emissions Inventory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more