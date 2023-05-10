Rhythm Communications Kicks Off Q2 with New Clients and Campaigns
Marketing and public relations firm enters summer with the pulse of success
Our continued growth is a testament to the great work the Rhythm team continues to deliver.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2023 progresses, Rhythm Communications is proud to announce a productive and positive Q1 and start to Q2 with further growth expected in 2023. There has been a 40 percent growth in year-over-year revenue with an increase of 11 new accounts.
— Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish
New accounts that have been signed in 2023 include:
- Art Pharmacy
- Britt Hunter
- Georgia Child Care Association
- SOAR Media - Ferrari of Atlanta
- SOAR Media- Infamous Australian Circus
- Navigating Justice
- Strong House Foundation
- Three Peaches Gelato & Coffee
- True North
- “UNSPOKEN” film by Stephanie Calabrese
- Upward Path Institute
“Our continued growth is a testament to the great work the Rhythm team continues to deliver,” said Rhythm Communications CMO Amy Woodward Parrish. “After 20 years of running the firm, it is humbling that we are able to attract such incredible talent and clients.”
In addition to traditional PR and marketing, the firm has aided in the execution of 14 major events and campaigns for its client roster that includes, but is not limited to:
- Atlantucky Brewery’s Second Anniversary
- CareTrack at Florida Academy of Family Practice Conference
- Caring For Others' International Poverty Forum
- Caring for Others’ media event with Kroger and food distribution
- Chris Singleton’s Black History Month tour
- Cellebration Wellness Center Grand Opening in Costa Rica
- LifeTagger's Black History Month tour in Louisville and Charleston
- Navigating Justice press conference
- Rapha Clinic's 'Fore Your Health' Golf Tournament
- Sports Turf Company Miracle League of the Okefenokee ribbon grand opening
- Trulieve Black History Month Fireside Chat with Ambassador Andrew Young
- Trulieve Dispensary Grand Openings in Marietta and Macon
- Trulieve Physicians Connect Summits
- “UNSPOKEN” film screenings in Monroe, Ga., Emory University, Morehouse College and the University of Georgia
For more information about Rhythm Communications, the company’s objectives, services, clients or news please visit rhythmcommunications.com.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram