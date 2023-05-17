New Music Coming From Top Artists At Big Fuss Records
The Company announces future music and fresh sounds from top artists.
At Big Fuss, we're all about supporting emerging musicians and giving them a platform to share their art with the world”CAMPBELL, CA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Fuss Records, the California-based independent record label, is excited to announce the release of new music coming from some of their top artists. Known for their dedication to promoting fresh, authentic talent, Big Fuss Records is proud to showcase a diverse range of musicians and styles.
First up is singer-songwriter Miss Kristin, whose soulful vocals and introspective lyrics have earned her a dedicated following. Her latest single "Light Of The Moon" is a hypnotic piece that expresses the dark and vulnerable sides of living. The song is featured on "Circle Of Light" which is her most current release. Additionally, she is set to go back into the studio in the fall to begin a new set of fresh songwriting and productions.
Next is Louis Balestier, who is currently in the studio with a new single on the heels of his dynamic album offering “Back To You”. Louis Balestier has been making waves in the Latin Music scene of San Francisco for quite some time and is regarded for his energetic and catchy songwriting style, as well as his exceptional percussion abilities and heartfelt vocals.
Rounding out the roster is folk-soul artist Allison Cherise, whose album "Time For Your Dreams" explores themes of love, and transformation. With her gorgeous tone and intimate songwriting, Allison Cherise is an artist to watch and follow in the time to come.
"We're thrilled to be working with such talented artists," says Big Fuss Records founder and CEO, Kristin Pedderson. "At Big Fuss, we're all about supporting emerging musicians and giving them a platform to share their art with the world. We're excited to see what these artists will do next."
Fans can listen to Miss Kristin’s "Light Of The Moon," and Louis Balestiers "Latin Girl" along with Allison Cherise and "Time For Your Dreams" on all major streaming platforms. Stay up-to-date with Big Fuss Records and their artists, by visiting the website and following on social media.
Louis Balestier "Latin Girl"