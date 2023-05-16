Arizona Companion Care Launches To Serve Senior Residents In The Phoenix Valley
With a focus on providing seniors with help doing activities of daily living, emotional support, and more, Arizona Companion Care launches.CAREFREE, AZ, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Companion Care services are designed to provide seniors with companionship and support, helping to improve quality of life. The Company recently launched in Phoenix Valley, serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, and Paradise Valley, with a mission to serve an aging population.
Arizona Companion Care provides non-medical assistance to elderly individuals who require support with daily activities but prefer to remain in the comfort of their own home. The Company is committed to helping clients maintain their independence and quality of life. Caregivers assist with a wide range of tasks, such as meal preparation, exercise, medication reminders, transportation, light housekeeping, and social engagement.
With a commitment to emotional support during difficult times, caregivers work to address social isolation, which is a major concern for many elderly individuals. In recent years, the Home Care Industry has seen a surge in demand. COVID-19 caused a rise in people requesting services, primarily due to families hoping to minimize exposure to the virus. Many prefer their loved ones to receive quality care at home.
Arizona Companion Care prides itself on listening to the concerns of seniors and answering the need for companionship. The Company strives to seek a good fit for each senior personality. The experience is rewarding for both caregivers and clients, where seniors are valued and loved.
A trusted and compassionate presence in the life of seniors, the initial first step in receiving care is the consultation, which provides clients and families a good understanding of available options. Next, a customized plan is created that outlines the type and frequency of care.
Arizona Companion Care is always on the lookout for compassionate caregivers and welcomes empathetic people willing to make a difference in the lives of others. Interested parties can apply to be a Caregiver at the website.
Learn more about Arizona Companion Care at www.arizonacompanioncare.com
Kristin Pedderson
Arizona Companion Care
+1 480-747-4429
email us here
Senior Companion Visit