Washington State Public Works Board opens applications for $235 million in funding

Grants and low-interest loans available for construction, pre-construction and emergency public infrastructure projects

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Public Works Board this week opened applications for three funding programs offering a total of $235 million in grants and low-interest loans for public infrastructure projects. This is the first of two application cycles in the 2023-25 biennium. A subsequent funding round is expected to open in 2024.

Cities, towns, counties, special purpose districts, and quasi-municipal organizations may apply. Eligible infrastructure systems include streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewer, and solid waste, recycling and organics. The Board may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a competitive ranking process.

Construction loans and grants. Approximately $221 million is available for construction projects. Application deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 7, 2023. Rating and ranking of project applications begins July 8 with awards expected in August.

Pre-construction loans and grants. $7 million is available for pre-construction projects. The program is competitive and open continuously with quarterly funding awards until all allocated funds are exhausted. First quarterly awards are expected in September.

Emergency grants and loans. Projects are funded on a first-come, first-served basis until the $7 million set aside for this program is exhausted.

VIRTUAL APPLICATION WORKSHOPS THIS WEEK

The Public Works Board encourages potential applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for May 10 and 11. No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application. Virtual workshop meeting links:

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Complete details, including links to the ZoomGrants online application for all of these grant and loan programs, are available on the Public Works Board traditional financing webpage.

