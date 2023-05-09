Learn to cook using a dutch oven in Westphalia May 18

Body

WESTPHALIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to cook a hearty dinner outside in a dutch oven at Painted Rock Conservation Area from 5:30-7:00 p.m. on May 18. Participants will learn tips on how to pack ingredients for a dutch oven meal, how to to cook those ingredients, and how to care for a dutch oven.

Dutch ovens are a popular cast iron pot used for campfire cooking. These pots are roughly four to five inches in depth and ten inches in diameter. While cooking with a dutch oven takes practice, a wide variety of recipes and meals can be produced from a single dutch oven. Because of their versatility, dutch ovens are incredibly popular with those who camp.

Registration for this event is required for each person attending as resources are limited. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AR. Questions about this event can be sent to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov. Painted Rock Conservation Area is in Westphalia.