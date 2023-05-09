Feet First Eventertainment Announces Expansion into the Atlanta Area
We are thrilled to bring our unique approach to team building and event entertainment to the vibrant Atlanta community”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feet First Eventertainment, a leading provider of team building events and entertainment for over 35 years, is excited to announce its expansion into the Atlanta area. This expansion further demonstrates Feet First's commitment to providing exceptional team building services to companies across the country.
Following successful growth in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, and New York, the Atlanta office will offer the same high-quality, creative team building events and entertainment services that have earned the company a stellar reputation nationwide. The new location will allow Feet First to better serve its clients in the Southeast region and continue to foster strong team connections and lasting memories.
"We are thrilled to bring our unique approach to team building and event entertainment to the vibrant Atlanta community," said Warren Press, VP of Feet First. "Our goal is to create engaging experiences that help organizations in the area strengthen their teams, boost morale, and foster collaboration."
Feet First's Atlanta location will provide a variety of team building services, including scavenger hunts, TV show challenges, and Corporate Social Responsibility events. With a focus on giving back, Feet First has facilitated the donations of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items to local and international charities through their events.
As the company continues to grow and innovate, Feet First remains dedicated to providing fun, engaging, and impactful experiences for clients in Atlanta and beyond. With a team of skilled facilitators and event planners, Feet First is poised to make a positive impact on the Atlanta business community.
For more information about Feet First Eventertainment and their team building services in the Atlanta area, please visit https://feetfirstevents.com or contact the Atlanta office directly.
About Feet First Eventertainment:
Feet First Eventertainment is a leading provider of team building events and entertainment services for companies of all sizes. Founded in 1988, the company has grown from a DJ service on the UCLA campus to a nationwide eventertainment provider with offices in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, New York, and now Atlanta. Feet First focuses on creating fun and engaging experiences that help organizations build stronger teams and create lasting memories.
Media Contact:
Warren Press
VP, Feet First Eventertainment
Phone: 800-393-3338
Email: info@feetfirstevents.com
Website: https://feetfirstevents.com
Warren Press
FEET FIRST EVENTS
+1 800-393-3338
email us here
