Feet First Eventertainment Celebrates 35 Years of Fun and Creativity in Corporate Events
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feet First Eventertainment is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary as a leading provider of team building events and entertainment. Founded in March 1988 by brothers Kevin and Dave Cloutier on the UCLA Campus, Feet First started as a DJ service for fraternity and sorority parties.
Since then, the company has expanded its offerings beyond DJ services to include team building events and entertainment for corporate clients of all sizes. Their creative approach has earned them clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small school groups.
"We’ve come a long way since our early days on the UCLA Campus," said Warren Press, SoCal VP of Feet First. "What started as a DJ service has now grown into a full-fledged event entertainment company with offices across the country."
Today, Feet First produces over 1,000 virtual and in-person team building events each year, with offices in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, and New York, as well as facilitators around the country. Their services include scavenger hunts, challenges for TV shows, and more.
"Our focus has always been on providing fun and engaging experiences that bring people together," said Press. "We’re proud to have helped thousands of companies build stronger teams and create lasting memories over the past 35 years."
In addition to helping their clients improve collaboration and boost morale, through their Corporate Social Responsibility events Feet First has also helped facilitate the donations of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items to local and international charities including bicycles, wheelchairs, hygiene kits and water filtration systems.
"We’re excited to continue growing and innovating in the years to come," said Press. "We owe our success to our dedicated team and loyal clients, and we look forward to many more years of helping companies build stronger teams and give back to others through fun and creative events."
For more information about Feet First Eventertainment, please visit https://feetfirstevents.com
