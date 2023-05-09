Jackson Healthcare to Acquire LRS Healthcare

Nurse and Allied Health Staffing Firm, LRS Healthcare, to Become Part of the Jackson Healthcare Family of Companies

Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, and LRS Healthcare®, a leading provider of medical staffing, today announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement by which Jackson Healthcare will acquire Omaha, Nebraska-based LRS Healthcare.

LRS Healthcare connects nursing and allied healthcare professionals to facilities nationwide, helping people reach their true potential and healthcare employers provide the best patient care possible. The company, which is Joint Commission Healthcare Staffing Services certified, is the recipient of numerous ClearlyRated Best of Staffing honors, and in 2023 was named #1 on the Best Places to Work in Omaha list in the large business category.

Jackson Healthcare is the parent organization of 16 highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. Together, its family of companies help thousands of healthcare facilities across the country with their temporary and permanent workforce needs, delivering care when and where it's needed and serving over 10 million patients each year. Jackson Healthcare is Great Place to Work certified and consistently named an employer of choice both nationally and regionally.

"We are delighted to share the news about LRS Healthcare joining the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. LRS has a proven track record of success in the market, is led by an impressive management team and powered by talented professionals across the business," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "As part of the Jackson Healthcare organization, LRS will continue to do what it has done best since its inception: serve customers and healthcare professionals with excellence."

Upon closing of the acquisition, LRS Healthcare will become an operating business within the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. It will continue to operate under its current brand from its existing headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska under the leadership of its current president, Jeff Beckmann, executive management team and staff of nearly 500 employees.

"In selecting an organization for LRS Healthcare to join, the most important thing to me was to find a partner that would treat our employees, customers and healthcare professionals with the utmost care," added Steve Lawrence, founder and CEO of LRS Healthcare. "With Jackson Healthcare, I am confident my work family and those we serve in the market will be in excellent hands."

"We are excited about this combination, which is filled with great opportunities for LRS employees and for the business to continue its growth journey. The alignment of the two organizations from a mission, values and culture perspective make this especially powerful," noted Scott L'Heureux, group president of nurse and allied health within the Jackson Healthcare family of companies. "We look forward to LRS' continued success as it delivers quality care to even more patients and positively impacts even more communities."

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023.

Bridgepoint Investment Banking has served as an advisor to LRS Healthcare on the business combination.

About LRS Healthcare

LRS Healthcare is a leading provider of medical staffing that connects exceptional nursing and allied healthcare professionals to incredible facilities nationwide. For more than 17 years, its central focus has been to help people reach their true potential and healthcare professionals provide the best patient care possible. LRS is committed to working with the best talent in the industry, while making the healthcare staffing process as simple as possible for both travelers and healthcare clients. To learn more, visit www.LRShealthcare.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by over 2,000 associates and more than 15,000 clinician providers covering all 50 states, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest U.S. healthcare staffing companies with more than $2 billion in annual revenue. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

