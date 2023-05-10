EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA SELECTED AS LOCAL BENEFICIARY OF CARESOURCE’S $2.55M MULTI-YEAR NATIONAL GIFT TO EASTERSEALS

One of Ten Initial Local Easterseals Affiliates to Receive Funding Focused on Supporting Critical Home-and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareSource, a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality healthcare coverage for Medicaid consumers, has named Easterseals North Georgia as an initial beneficiary of the national $2.55 million donation to Easterseals announced by CareSource in late 2022.

Annual CareSource grants of $725,000 will support the work of select Easterseals Affiliates nationwide, the work of Easterseals’ national office, and the organization’s Project on Education and Community Health Equity, an initiative focused on addressing the educational and healthcare needs of children with disabilities, including children with disabilities of color, so they are kindergarten ready and can reach their full potential. Another round of funding for Easterseals Affiliates’ programs and services will be announced in late 2023.

Easterseals North Georgia has been awarded a $45,000 grant. The funding will support early intervention therapies and early education and care programs throughout metropolitan Atlanta and four counties in northeast Georgia.

Easterseals North Georgia provides high-quality services to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. The focus is on children from birth to five years old to capitalize on a child's most critical period for cognitive development.

“We are honored to be among Easterseals Affiliates benefiting from CareSource’s support,” said Easterseals North Georgia President and CEO Donna Davidson. “This gift will allow us to enhance our Autism Services Program to children and families in need.”

“CareSource welcomes opportunities to partner with leading organizations like Easterseals to support the needs of young children and families to ensure a trajectory of growth and development,” said Dr. Seema Csukas, Market Chief Medical Officer for CareSource Georgia. “We know that early intervention services are critical to maximizing the positive potential for all children and Easterseals has a long history of being that resource for families and communities in Georgia. CareSource is proud to partner with Easterseals to serve Georgia families.”

CareSource operates a network of health plans that, by 2023, will serve members in nine states. The company recently expanded its national footprint and ability to serve more members with complex needs by acquiring The Columbus Organization, which partners with healthcare agencies and provider organizations in 12 states to support individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges through its staffing, quality improvement, and care coordination services.

About Easterseals North Georgia

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. Easterseals North Georgia, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education and Care, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won’t rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans’ services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we’re empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over 2.3 million members. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio since its founding in 1989, CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible programs. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming healthcare with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.