IDEA Lab® Kids’ First Franchisee Set To Expand in Austin This Summer

Adam Gockley, Owner and Director of Idea Lab Kids, Austin

Adam Gockley will expand IDEA Lab® Kids further into the Austin–Cedar Park area after seeing amazing progress with his students.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston native Adam Gockley is set to open another location with IDEA Lab® Kids, the education-based franchise with an emphasis on a cutting-edge STEM plus Arts (STEAM) curriculum, after achieving “Austin’s Best After School Program” and seeing continuing overflow enrollment even during COVID.

Gockley is both the owner and operator of his IDEA Lab franchise, combining his business education and his drive to serve families with their goal to prepare their children for the future with cutting-edge supplemental programming. He has received years of recognition for the contributions he has made toward the communities in which he operates. Gockley joined IDEA Lab Kids in 2012, working at a corporate location in Houston, and then signed on in 2016 to open his own location in Austin. Coming from a strong background working with youth, he was intrigued by the opportunity to provide STEAM enrichment and joined IDEA Lab Kids to help develop a fun and unique curriculum to better support these subjects.

The franchisee grew up in Houston and attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. Upon graduating with a business degree, he worked as a substitute teacher and athletic coach at multiple locations for a few years until he discovered IDEA Lab Kids. Now, he is expanding further into the Austin–Cedar Park area with his newest location located at 13642 North Highway 183, Austin, Texas 78750, which is expected to open this summer.

“I have worked in business and with kids my whole life, so this brand really puts those two aspects together to make this my passion,” said Gockley. “I have been with this brand from the very beginning, and I believe strongly in its success. I couldn’t be happier to be expanding in Austin, and I’m excited for what is to come.”

As more families look for ways to accelerate their children’s learning post-COVID, the expansion of IDEA Lab Kids has proved to be an invaluable source of educational support to children without additional strain on the parents. Gockley has been amazed by the progress that he has witnessed in his students, particularly in subjects that he would have previously deemed to be challenging and less interesting for students.

“It’s incredible to see the kids enjoying topics that I always disliked when I was in school,” said Gockley. “Our curriculum really allows students to have those ‘ah-ha!’ moments, and you can see them finally grasp concepts in real time that they have been struggling with. We are able to sneak math into our programming all the time by creating lessons that are fun and engaging and it really resonates with students. That’s the beauty of STEAM — it’s constantly going to be evolving into new things, and thanks to the strong team of curriculum writers at IDEA Lab Kids, we are able to offer a fresh curriculum that changes to reflect these new concepts.”

Not only does Gockley offer enrollment at his locations, but he also takes IDEA Lab On-the-Go SM directly to schools and community centers. His staff provides the same lessons, including activities where students engage in computer programming, scientific experimentation, engineering design, and art projects.

IDEA Lab Kids franchise owners receive top-notch support through training, site selection, cutting-edge STEM+Arts content, and ongoing operational needs led by an expert team of education-minded professionals. In the enrichment learning space, franchisees can stand out thanks to their unique STEAM-focused approach, emphasis on creativity, and easy-to-access remote instruction. No matter where a student is or how they best learn, their curiosity and intellectual development are fostered within IDEA Lab Kids programs.

“We’re excited to be opening this new location with Adam,” said Devina Bhojwani, President of IDEA Lab Kids. “He has been with us since the beginning, and his passion for the brand is evident. We look forward to continuing to develop across Austin with him.”

The franchise fee of $35,500 provides an assigned territory for establishing a location and for offering IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM. The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise can range from $163,000 to $465,000. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://www.franchise.idealabkids.com.

ABOUT IDEA LAB® KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children. The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the US, Canada, and Internationally. Idea Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.

About Lyricos Learning, LLC

Lyricos Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids, an award-winning after-school franchise system providing collaborative, engaging, diverse, and ever-changing hands-on STEAM activities on a daily basis worldwide. Lyricos Learning is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-6 STEAM hands-on lessons.