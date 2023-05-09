Meet the Artistic Directors of the Newly-Formed Washington Douglass Chorale
There is an exciting new choral group on the scene in our Nation's Capital! Scott Tucker and Nolan Williams, Jr. announce The Washington Douglass Chorale.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Tucker and Nolan Williams, Jr. have shared the stage together on numerous occasions.
Together, two of DC’s beloved musical figures combine their creative genius with the introduction of a new ensemble to the fabric of the Washington arts scene. Scott Tucker, noted for his musical brilliance as an insightful conductor, with long-standing contributions to the Washington, DC music community, his reputation of choral excellence in academia, as well as a conductor, leading and preparing choruses and orchestral ensembles for national and international stages and the accomplished Nolan Williams, Jr., revered for his extraordinary work as a conductor, award-winning composer, and curator of the arts through his arts conglomerate NEWorks Productions, announce today their new venture: Washington Douglass Chorale.
While there are many excellent choirs in Washington, DC, most of them are not fully representative of the rich racial and ethnic diversity of this region. Moreover, most of the choirs also tend to focus primarily on either symphonic works written by European composers or on American spiritual music, rather than embracing and mastering the full spectrum of choral works. This exciting collaboration between these two musical giants in our Nation’s Capital will set the bar in providing a space for diversity and community all through innovative, meaningful and creative programming.
Tucker shared his thoughts on the genesis of this labor of love: “Our goal is to create a new concert choir, comprised of about 80-100 outstanding singers and based in Washington, DC, that fully reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of this region in every respect, including the composition of the choir, its artistic leadership, and its organizational governance" he shared.
The mission of this choir is to embrace and master the full spectrum of choral works, including traditional European and American masterworks by composers such as of Bach, Mozart, Brahms, Gershwin and Ellington, American spiritual music, neglected masterworks by Black Composers such as Florence Price, R. Nathaniel Dett, and other contemporary works by talented living composers. In addition to programming its own concerts, this choir will collaborate with major symphonies and participate in premiere events both in Washington, DC and beyond.
This new choir seeks to foster a love and awareness of this choral repertoire in the next generation of choral musicians, with a special emphasis on young, diverse, talented singers.
According to Williams, “The Washington Douglass Chorale will add greater diversity to the rich choral programming in our region. The name reflects this commitment and is also a nod to the designation currently being contemplated for the future state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth” he expressed.
With great excitement, the Washington Douglass Chorale announces that it will host auditions in June 2023, and present its opening concert in December 2023, with select performances to follow beginning in the Spring of 2024.
For more information about this new ensemble, visit www.washingtondouglasschorale.org or info@washingtondouglasschorale.org.
