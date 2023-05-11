Braces Available from Lancaster County Orthodontist

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces in Millersville

Teens and adults looking for orthodontic care can find high-quality treatment at Exeter Orthodontics in Millersville.

MILLERSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Millersville area residents seeking affordable orthodontic treatment, Exeter Orthodontics offers traditional braces as well as Invisalign aligners.

Traditional braces are available from Exeter Orthodontics for only $3,995. There are no hidden fees. X-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs are included in this low cost.

Exeter Orthodontics is committed to helping patients attain beautiful and healthy smiles. New Millersville patients receive a complimentary consultation, during which the orthodontist team will determine the most suitable treatment plan for them. Traditional braces remain the most popular treatment available from Exeter Orthodontics due to their high success rate. However, Invisalign is a comfortable and convenient alternative.

“Because braces are affixed to the teeth, they are more effective in some cases,” explains Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Millersville. “However, many of our adult patients are opting for the convenience of Invisalign, which can be removed as needed.”

Exeter Orthodontics has helped thousands of teens and adults straighten their smiles. To learn more about braces in Millersville and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wegrzyniak, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/millersville-office. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

