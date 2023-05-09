Submit Release
Applications for EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam Commence

The online application period for the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam has commenced on 2 May, 2023. Students wishing to take the exam can apply online via https://www.emu.edu.tr/kktcsinav

This year's Entrance and Scholarship Exam will be held on Sunday, 4 June, 2023, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.. The said exam, which is open to students from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and nationals of the Republic of Turkey who have completed high school in the TRNC after studying for 4 years without any interruption, will take place at Nicosia Turkish High School, EMU Campus and Maltepe University Campus in Istanbul.

Detailed information about the applications for the exam, which will continue online until 30 May 2023, is available at 0392 630 11 11.

