EMU Faculty of Education’s Education Quality Accredited by EPDAD

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Fine Arts Education Department’s Music Teaching and Special Education Department’s Special Education Teaching Undergraduate Programs are accredited by the Association for Evaluation and Accreditation of Teacher Education Programs (EPDAD). On the other hand, the existing EPDAD accreditation of Educational Sciences Department, Guidance and Psychological Counseling Undergraduate Program’s is renewed.

The Quality of the Programs Certified

EPDAD evaluated the said programs in terms of educational planning, application and evaluation; qualifications and number of academic personnel; qualifications of the students; cooperation between faculty and schools; sufficiency of the facilities, learning environments and sources; qualifications of the administration and quality assurance standards. Moreover, EMU Faculty of Education’s English Language Teaching Program and Pre-School Teacher Education Program holds Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs (AQAS) accreditation.

“We Train Qualified Teachers with the Approach of Contemporary Administration”

EMU Education Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet emphasized that the accreditation of the programs by the quality assurance systems is an indication that they meet the quality and assurance standards at a high level. In this respect, Prof. Dr. Pehlivan stated that the primary goals of the faculty are to ensure the operation and continuity of these assurance systems, to train qualified teachers with a modern management approach and to carry out qualified scientific studies. In addition, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan pointed out that another mission of the EMU Faculty of Education is to lead the society by serving in many areas. Prof. Dr. Pehlivan also stated that EPDAD and AQAS accreditations are the most important factor supporting this mission.