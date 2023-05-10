Only Original Remaining John Lennon and Yoko Ono Wedding Photos with Copyrights to be Sold Saturday, May 13, 2023
If you want to know how it happened, it's in there. Gibraltar was like a little sunny dream.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Finally made the plane into Paris, Honey mooning down by the Seine, Peter Brown called to say 'You can make it OK, you can get married in Gibraltar, near Spain..." Yes, the classic lyrics to "The Ballad of John and Yoko."
— John Lennon
In March of 1969, the two married immediately to show their undying love. "So we were in Paris, and we were calling Peter Brown, and said, 'We want to get married. Where can we go?' And he called back and said, 'Gibraltar's the only place.' So - 'OK, let's go!' And we went there, and it was beautiful," reminisced John Lennon.
The courtship of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is one of the most enduring images of 20th Century popular culture. The pair were married in the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar on March 16, 1969, and the tale of their big day has gone down in wedding folklore.
"The Ballad of John and Yoko" is essentially Lennon's account of the events surrounding the couple's seemingly never-ending struggles. Yet, John had said: "If you want to know how it happened, it's in there. Gibraltar was like a little sunny dream," Lennon recalled. "I couldn't find a white suit - I had off-white corduroy trousers and a white jacket. Yoko had all white on."
Shortly after their wedding in Gibraltar, and leading into the holidays of 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began the next stage of their peace campaign. They released famous antiwar posters and billboards in twelve countries declaring, "War is over! If you want it. Happy Christmas from John & Yoko," including a billboard perched over the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, CA. After that, John and Yoko continued to come together, making a worldwide impact in every imaginable way.
Details Of the Photographs
These are the only remaining original prints from John Lennon & Yoko One's wedding. The photographer had a flood at his studio, and everything was ruined. These images are sold with the copyright included. The four photo prints measure approx.: 5" by 7" to 7.5", offering beautiful visuals from that day. The photo image with the unidentified man is Peter Brown, an Apple employee who was the impromptu best man. The photos include copyright and are in Good to Very Good condition. Photos show expected aging, tape wear, staining, bending, ink and pencil writing, holes punched into the paper, and some paper loss. However, the images still show well and capture a rare moment when one of 'The Beatles' got married.
Details of the auction via Heritage Auctions
The Beatles, The Ballad of John and Yoko