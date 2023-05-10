Mission Real Estate Announces Funding for New Construction Program
[Melville], [New York] - Mission Real Estate Funding, a leading real estate investment firm, has announced a new funding program to support the construction of new residential properties nationwide.
The program, aimed at developers and builders seeking funding for new projects, will provide capital for ground-up construction, as well as funding for renovations and expansions. Mission Real Estate Funding's new construction program will be offered to both experienced and emerging developers and builders with strong track records and sound business plans.
With the new funding program, Mission Real Estate Funding aims to create more opportunities for the development of quality residential properties in the area, while also supporting local businesses and boosting the local economy.
"Mission Real Estate Funding is excited to support the growth and development of properties nationwide with our new construction funding program," said Dennis Mihalatos, CEO of Mission Real Estate Funding. "We believe in investing in the future of our community by supporting the construction of new properties that meet the needs of the market, while also providing opportunities for developers and builders to grow their businesses."
The new construction funding program will provide a range of flexible financing options, including new construction loans, fix and flip loans, and preferred equity. Mission Real Estate Funding's experienced team of real estate professionals will work closely with developers and builders to structure financing solutions that meet their specific needs and help ensure the success of their projects.
"We understand that every project is unique, and we are committed to providing customized financing solutions that align with the goals of our partners," said Eric Malka, Managing Director of Mission Real Estate Funding. "We look forward to working with developers and builders around the United States to bring high-quality projects to fruition."
About Mission Real Estate Funding:
Mission Real Estate Funding is a private money lender and consultancy firm with over 25 years of experience in residential and commercial real estate lending. During this time, we’ve realized how time-sensitive the real estate business can be and have committed ourselves to providing timely advice and solutions. To learn more about Mission Real Estate Funding, please visit [https://mrefunding.com].
Dennis Mihalatos
Mission Real Estate Funding LLC
