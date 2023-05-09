Submit Release
Queenstown Landing’s Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group Provides ‘Peace of Mind’ to Families, Caregivers

Queenstown Landing Memory Care Director Ashley Pruitt (center, facing audience) spoke during the Memory Care Support Group monthly meeting on May 3 at the senior living community.

Monthly Meetings Held at Senior Living Community

Our mission is to provide peace of mind and help those who are navigating this journey through dementia with their family members and loved ones.”
— Ashley Pruitt, LifeStories Director
QUEENSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Queenstown Landing Assisted Living & Memory Care introduced a monthly program to help people better understand memory care and dementia.

“Our mission is to provide peace of mind and help those who are navigating this journey through dementia with their family members and loved ones,” said Ashley Pruitt, LifeStories Director at Queenstown Landning, a senior living community at 120 Shoreway Drive.

The Queenstown Landing Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group first met in January. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the senior living community’s Assisted Living Activities Suite. The next meeting will be on June 7.

“The attendance has been great,” said Rebecca Kennedy, Community Relations Director at Queenstown Landing. “We usually have eight to 10 attendees each month. The group consists mainly of family members of some of our current residents and members of our community.”

Pruitt leads the group by using real-world examples and personal stories related to memory care and dementia. “We discuss coping strategies and making sure people know that you’re never alone in the process,” Pruitt said. “We talk about redirection and de-escalation strategies.”

The burden of caregiving or adapting to life when a loved one moves into a senior living community can put individuals at increased risk for significant health problems such as depression, high levels of stress, or even burnout. The Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group helps people adapt to such situations and move forward with a positive outlook.

“When we started this support group in January, none of us knew what to expect,” Pruitt said. “It has exceeded all of our expectations. The willingness and openness of the group has been so wonderful to see and I’m so honored to be a small part of that.”

Queenstown Landing’s Memory Care Program offers a safe, warm, inviting and dignified environment for seniors living with memory impairments.

“Our philosophy is to create an environment that facilitates a sense of belonging,” said Kelly Johnson, Executive Operations Officer at Queenstown Landing. “We strive to provide
opportunities for meaningful activities that improve quality of life. Our Memory Care and Dementia Education Support Group complements this philosophy.”

