LifeStages Activities Director with Erie roots brings ‘goal-oriented’ approach to senior living community

Nicole Inan joins team at The Residence at Presque Isle Bay
Nicole brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and a great personality that certainly will make an impact upon our residents.”
— Betty Clark, Executive Operations Officer
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Her background as a public servant in Erie County as well as extensive experience in senior living made Nicole Inan an ideal fit in her role as the new LifeStages Activities Director at The Residence at Presque Isle Bay.
“I am positive that with the help of an amazing interdisciplinary team at The Residence at Presque Isle Bay, we can enhance the lives of every person that comes through the doors of our senior living community,” Inan said. “Aging doesn’t have to mean we stop living life to its fullest potential; we just have to learn to live it in a different potential to our abilities. My goal is to bring that motto home with our residents, their families and our team.”
Inan joins the IntegraCare senior living community after previously holding several positions associated with Erie County, as well as her 17 years of experience working with seniors.
“We are overjoyed to introduce Nicole Inan to our community’s family,” said Betty Clark, Executive Operations Officer at The Residence at Presque Isle Bay. “Nicole brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and a great personality that certainly will make an impact upon our residents.”
Inan spent the past year as the business office manager of the Erie County Library. She also had served as deputy county clerk in the Office of Erie County Council & Elections, and as an administrative clerk for Erie County.
The Slippery Rock University graduate was an activities coordinator at a senior living community in nearby Edinboro for three years and served as a Certified Therapeutic Recreational Therapist at two other senior living communities located in the Pittsburgh region.
“My passion has been in the senior population, with my primary focus in skilled nursing and personal care facilities,” Inan said. “I left the field for a short period of time, but have missed making a difference in this senior population.”
“I take great pride in developing and implementing goal-oriented activities that offer individuals a continued path to thrive -- paths that are reflective of their individual needs and abilities,” she said.
Inan is enthusiastic about working with the team at The Residence at Presque Isle Bay to implement these goal-oriented activities in both the memory care unit and among personal care residents.
“We will focus on a multi-sensory approach – the ‘bright-eyes approach’ -- in our memory care unit,” Inan said. “This will involve a delicate balance of sensory stimulation that allows the resident to maximize cognitive functions as those functions begin to diminish over time.”
“In the personal care population, our goal is to focus on life,” Inan continued. “We want to create experiences that are individualized and meaningful. I also am thrilled to utilize all of the amazing resources that the Erie area has to offer. We plan to network and partner with various organizations across the county. Great things are ahead for our team and most importantly, for our resident community.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Betty Clark, Executive Operations Officer
The Residence at Presque Isle Bay
+1 814-455-1630
email us here