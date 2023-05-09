MDC invites public to learn about rifle basics on May 13

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Learning the fundamentals of shooting and caring for a rifle is important whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter.

People can learn more about the operation and care of a rifle on Saturday, May 13 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot A Rifle – Beginner.” This program will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190181

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Underwood will include rifle safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, firearm maintenance, and safe storage.

The program will also feature a live-fire session on the shooting range. Dalton Range staff will provide .22 rifles and ammunition, or participants can bring their own unloaded .22 to the program. (The classroom portion of the program will cover all rifles, but only .22 rifles will be shot during the live-fire session.) Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition. People who bring their own rifles should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the range and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People can sign up to receive text messages from the Dalton Range by texting MDCDALTON to 468311. People who want information about the facility or about upcoming programs can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.