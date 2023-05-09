Fleet Town Council Enlists The Sound & Light Hire Company for King's Coronation Celebration
Surrey-based event production firm, The Sound & Light Hire Company, chosen to provide a stage production for Fleet Town Council’s official coronation event
Surrey-based event production firm, The Sound & Light Hire Company, was chosen to provide a stage production for Fleet Town Council's official coronation event, held on the 7th of May, following the coronation itself.
Taking place at Calthorpe Park, the event boasted a variety of family-friendly attractions, including a stage with live music expertly supplied by The Sound & Light Hire Company. Thousands of local residents attended the event, which also featured fun-filled activities such as face painting, food stalls, and games for all ages.
As part of their bustling summer season, the Guildford-based outfit has continued to support numerous community events and celebrations across the region.
Fleet Town Council Put On Impressive Event to Mark King’s Coronation
On Sunday, 7th May, Fleet's coronation celebrations took place, drawing a large crowd for an afternoon filled with fantastic activities and entertainment. The festivities kicked off with a classic car procession and a coronation parade featuring marching bands, followed by a vibrant boat rally, BBQ, and other activities on the Basingstoke Canal. Over 30 delicious food and drink stalls catered to the attendees' culinary desires in Calthorpe Park, while the event offered free family fun for all ages.
In addition to the food and drink stalls, visitors enjoyed a dog show and community stalls celebrating local volunteers. As the sun began to set, a fabulous firework display lit up the sky, marking the end of a memorable day.
One of the event's main highlights was the music stage with live entertainment. Set in Calthorpe Park, the stage featured a full music program, including performances by local DJs Chris Alden and Roy Allaway, who kept the audience engaged throughout the day. The stage also served as the platform for announcing the winners of various competitions held during the event.
The Sound & Light Hire Company, a Surrey-based event production firm, played a crucial role in making the live entertainment possible. They were responsible for providing, installing, and rigging the stage production for the event, ensuring that high-quality sound and lighting solutions supported the live music acts.
The Sound & Light Hire Company Provides Full Stage Production for Fleet Coronation Event
The company was tasked with providing a mobile staging solution that could be assembled, rigged, and dismantled quickly in order to meet the time restrictions placed on the celebrations laid out in the Temporary Event Notice.
As experienced operators, the stage crew, lighting technicians, and sound engineers had no problem erecting the staging, rigging the lighting, and setting up the sound equipment promptly. With the stage being one of the firm’s small festival stage hire options (measuring 6m x 4m), it was assembled, rigged, and ready to go in less than 90 minutes.
Despite its diminutive size, the stage still packed a punch, with an impressive lighting array, top-quality PA system, and a usable stage area of 20ft by 13ft. A booth for the local DJs complemented the stage production, and a pair of PA wings were added to either end of the stage, complete with banners displaying the event's branding.
As darkness fell, the stage really came to life, with its impressive light shows, including lasers, moving heads, and LED pixel battens. Locals danced and sang along to their favorite songs, and the atmosphere was electric.
“While this was by no means a large-scale project for us, we thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at the Fleet Town Council,” said Rob, Operations Director at The Sound & Light Hire Company. “Despite being able to provide giant headline stages, in many ways, we love smaller projects like this. What makes it even more special is we’re helping clients on our own doorstep. Local events have always been, and will continue to be, at the heart of what we do.”
Fleet One of Several Events Supplied by the Sound & Light Hire Company Over Busy Coronation Weekend
Given the number of celebrations in the Surrey and Hampshire area, The Sound & Light Hire Company was understandably busy over the bank holiday weekend.
“This is one of six events we handled over the long weekend,” added Rob. “We had two on Saturday, three on Sunday, and another event on the bank holiday itself. We have to give credit to our incredible team, who worked hard over those 72 hours but managed to pull off these incredible events. It’s also a testament to the investments we’ve made in our stock, which has allowed us to serve different events concurrently.”
The company's stock includes over 3,000 items, including stages, lighting fixtures, sound equipment, event furniture, indoor & outdoor LED screens, and other AV technology. The outfit, which has grown from a two-person operation into a team of 15-plus, also provides production services, including event management, technical support, and crewing.
The Fleet coronation event represents just one example of the outstanding services provided by The Sound & Light Hire Company. As a key contributor to the success of the celebrations, they demonstrated their ability to adapt to various event sizes and requirements while maintaining the highest level of professionalism and quality.
Attendees of the Fleet event were treated to a fantastic experience, with the company's stage, lighting, and sound production playing a significant role in creating a lively and engaging atmosphere for all to enjoy.
As The Sound & Light Hire Company continues to grow, they are set to deliver their busiest outdoor events season to date. Their commitment to providing top-notch event solutions has solidified their reputation as a leading supplier in the Surrey and Hampshire area, and their expanding portfolio of services ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry.
