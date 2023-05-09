Elite Capital & Co. Limited Celebrates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The two heads of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, Dr. Faisal Khazaal, and Mr. George Matharu, announced that Elite Capital & Co. has celebrated the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla in recognition of this auspicious occasion as an English company operating in the United Kingdom.
"All Elite Capital employees globally were given a day off for Monday 8th May 2023 as a tribute to this great occasion," Mr. George Matharu said.
The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, took place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. King Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Her Majesty Elizabeth II.
The ceremony was structured around an Anglican service of Holy Communion. It included King Charles taking an oath, being anointed with holy oil, and receiving the coronation regalia, emphasising his spiritual role and secular responsibilities. Representatives of the Church of England and the British royal family declared their allegiance to him, and the people throughout the Commonwealth realms were invited to do so. Queen Camilla was crowned in a shorter ceremony. After the service, members of the royal family travelled to Buckingham Palace in a state procession and appeared on the palace's rear and front balconies. The service was altered from past coronations to represent multiple faiths, cultures, and communities across the United Kingdom.
The coronation elicited celebrations in the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth countries. Celebrations in the UK included street parties, volunteering, special commemorative church services, and a concert at Windsor Castle on 7 May.
His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation was the first of a British monarch in the 21st century and the 40th to be held at Westminster Abbey since the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066.
"Today, May 9, 2023, we have played a documentary film about His Majesty King Charles III to Elite Capital’s employees at the company’s headquarters," Dr. Faisal Khazaal said.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Dr. Faisal Khazaal, PhD. LLD. KGCC., and Mr. George Matharu, MBA. concluded their statement by saying, “At the end of this occasion, on behalf of all Elite Capital & Co. Limited employees and their families, we present our loyalty to His Majesty King Charles III.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+ +44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other