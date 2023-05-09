Capitol Physical Therapy Releases Report on How Physical Therapy Can Reduce the Risk of Heart Disease
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitol Physical Therapy, a leading physical therapy clinic in Washington, DC, has just released a new report on how physical therapy can help reduce the risk of heart disease. The report, titled "Can Physical Therapy Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease?" is now available for free download on the clinic's website.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated that one in four deaths are caused by heart disease each year. While there are many factors that contribute to the risk of heart disease, including genetics, age, and lifestyle habits, there is growing evidence to suggest that physical therapy can help reduce this risk.
"As physical therapists, we know about the many benefits of physical activity for heart health," said Dr. Subha Nagasubramanian, DPT, founder of Capitol Physical Therapy. "Our report is designed to help people understand just how important physical activity can be for reducing the risk of heart disease, and how physical therapy can help them stay healthy, regardless of age."
The report from Capitol Physical Therapy covers all of the key ways in which physical therapy can help reduce the risk of heart disease, including improving cardiovascular function, reducing blood pressure, and promoting healthy lifestyle habits. It also provides information on how to incorporate physical activity into a daily routine, even for those who may have mobility or other limitations.
"At Capitol Physical Therapy, we believe that everyone has the ability to achieve optimal health and wellness, on their own terms," said Dr. Nagasubramanian. "Our team of expert physical therapists is dedicated to helping our patients reach their health goals, and this report is just one example of our commitment to education and empowering our patients to take control of their health."
Capitol Physical Therapy is a leading physical therapy clinic in Washington, DC, that specializes in personalized, one on one care for patients of all ages and abilities. Their team of highly trained physical therapists is licensed with the DC Department of Health, and has extensive experience in treating a wide range of conditions and injuries, from chronic pain to post surgical recovery.
The report is now available for free download on Capitol Physical Therapy's website. For more information about Capitol Physical Therapy's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or contact them directly at the details below.
Dr. Subha Nagasubramanian, DPT
