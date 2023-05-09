Aurora Speech Clinic Announces the Development of a New Website to Improve Patient Experience
AURORA AND NEWMARKET, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurora Speech Clinic, a speech therapy clinic in the Aurora and Newmarket area, has announced construction on a new website to enhance the patient experience. The new website is currently under development and will be designed to provide patients with a more user friendly experience and better access to information about the clinic's services.
"At Aurora Speech Clinic, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care possible, and part of that commitment is making sure that our website is easy to use and provides the information our patients need," says Jill McDermid, speech-language pathologist, co-owner, and clinical director of Aurora Speech Clinic. "We're excited to be launching this new website, and we're confident that it will help us continue to provide exceptional care to our patients."
The new website will feature a modern design and user friendly interface, making it easier for patients to find the information they need about the clinic's services and staff. Patients will be able to learn more about the different types of speech therapy offered at Aurora Speech Clinic, as well as read about the qualifications and experience of the clinic's therapists.
"Our current website doesn't do a good enough job of telling our patients about the variety of services we offer," says Stephanie Zawalicz, speech-language pathologist, co-owner, and clinical director of Aurora Speech Clinic. "So we decided it was time for a change."
Aurora Speech Clinic is a leading speech therapy clinic in the Aurora and Newmarket area, providing a wide range of services to help patients overcome speech and communication disorders. The clinic's team of experienced speech therapists is dedicated to providing personalized care to each patient, helping them achieve their communication goals. Each therapist is licensed with CASLPO - the College of Audiologists and Speech-Language Pathologists of Ontario.
Aurora Speech Clinic also offer occupational therapy services to help patients overcome sensory processing disorder, motor skills issues, and more.
The new website is currently in development, and the clinic expects to launch it in the coming months. Patients can continue to visit the clinic's current website for information about services and contact information.
"We're excited about the launch of our new website, and we're confident that it will help us continue to provide exceptional care to our patients," said McDermid. "At Aurora Speech Clinic, we're committed to staying at the forefront of technology and providing our patients with the best possible care."
For more information about Aurora Speech Clinic's services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their current website.
