Multi-Parcel Online Auction Featuring 100+ Lots in Two NJ Locations
A Mix of Lakefront lots, fixer uppers and buildings on the docket
The auction offers a fantastic real estate opportunity for neighboring property owners, investors, and local builders in both counties.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming government-ordered multi-parcel online auctions of properties located in the Town of Phillipsburg (Warren County) and the Township of Evesham (Burlington County). The auctions will conclude on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, and bidders can participate on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. Property Information Packages with terms and online bidding instructions are available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The municipalities are converting properties from government-owned to privately owned, which puts non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reduces municipality liabilities, and takes fallow properties and has the private sector put them to use. NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a) requires that municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction, and anyone can bid.
“The auction offers a fantastic real estate opportunity for neighboring property owners, investors, and local builders in both counties,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company.
• By Order of the Town of Phillipsburg, Warren County, NJ: Main Street retail commercial redevelopment site as well as homes and residential lots in an up and coming, close-knit community situated on the Delaware River with a revitalizing downtown waterfront district. The auction for Phillipsburg properties will conclude on June 1st at 11:00 AM.
• By Order of the Township of Evesham, Burlington County, NJ: 100+/- lots consolidated into thirteen packages, including two adjacent half-acre lots right on Upper Marlton Lake, a two-acre lot on Hopewell Road, and a 2.46-acre assemblage on Marlton Pike. Evesham is a fantastic township loaded with parks, lakes, and farms, and ideally located between Philadelphia, PA, and the New Jersey Shore. The auction for Evesham properties will conclude on June 1st at 1:00 PM
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is also offering other noteworthy properties for sale this Spring. This will include a May 25th auction for a well-located, income-producing complex with three commercial buildings on Route 31 in Clinton Township, NJ. The properties will be sold individually and/or as a whole. Additionally, a 2.16+/- acre commercial site situated off the Route 78 interchange in Williams Township, PA, will also be sold on May 25th at 11:00 AM. All interested parties are welcome to join us in bidding for these exceptional properties.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in the Northeast and around the country. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
