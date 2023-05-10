FileInvite Launches Free Plan with Unbeatable Security and Ease of Use for Document Collection
First Document Collection Software Company to Combine E-signatures and Document Collection in Free Plan
We're excited to break down barriers to technology adoption and make our efficient document collection solution accessible to everyone with our free plan.”DENVER, COLORADO, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FileInvite, the leading provider of secure document collection software, has released a new free plan to help businesses streamline their information collection workflows. This is the first free plan in the document collection software category, and allows users to explore the secure, time-saving application at their own pace.
— James Sampson, CEO
FileInvite is committed to maintaining data privacy and information security for its customers and their clients. The company is SOC2 Type II-certified and compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and FERPA standards. Its enterprise and bank-grade security is maintained across all offerings, including the free plan, enabling all users to confidently and securely collect sensitive information.
"We're excited to break down barriers to technology adoption and make our efficient document collection solution accessible to everyone with our free plan," says James Sampson, CEO of FileInvite. “The entry-level option can easily scale up to support high request volumes and meet the needs of complex workflows, providing new users with a risk-free way to try out the secure solution for requesting information.”
FileInvite transforms the document collection process, making it faster and more efficient. This solution is especially useful in document-heavy workflows and regulated industries such as banking, lending, accounting, education, and legal services. With FileInvite, users can easily and securely request and receive documents, saving time, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer experiences.
To learn more about FileInvite’s free plan, visit www.fileinvite.com.
About FileInvite: Founded in 2015, FileInvite helps organizations replace email and securely collect documents and information while increasing productivity and providing seamless digital customer experiences. The flexible SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that enable users to digitally complete, sign and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite meets stringent privacy and security standards for handling sensitive customer data and is SOC2 Type II certified, and GDPR, PCI-DSS, FERPA and HIPAA compliant. Find out more at www.fileinvite.com.
