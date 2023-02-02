Submit Release
FileInvite Announces HIPAA Compliance, Expanding Reach into U.S. Healthcare Market

FileInvite's simple, safe and secure document collection software is now HIPAA compliant

FileInvite brings world-class data privacy and security to collection of personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FileInvite, a global leader in secure information collection, is now HIPAA compliant. With its file-sharing platform already used across several industries, including legal, banking and financial services, education, logistics and professional services, the company is now able to improve efficiencies within the U.S. healthcare market.

“Since its inception, FileInvite has been committed to helping clients maintain data integrity throughout the data and document collection process,” says FileInvite CEO James Sampson. “We are proud to be HIPAA compliant and look forward to helping improve the flow of sensitive information between healthcare providers and their patients.”

To serve its users, FileInvite provides an easy-to-use interface that enables patients to upload sensitive data using bank-grade encryption and security measures. It securely hosts data on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and FERPA requirements.

Becoming HIPAA compliant is a logical next step for FileInvite, as it allows the company to expand its presence into the U.S. healthcare market, granting millions of healthcare professionals and institutions access to its solution to collect, share, and store documents securely.

FileInvite has become a trusted global solution for document collection with users across 47 countries, and was recently named the "High Growth Exporter of the Year to the USA" by the American Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand.

About FileInvite: Founded in 2015, FileInvite’s simple, fast, and secure document collection software helps organizations improve customer experience and increase productivity by accelerating the process of collecting documents and sharing information with customers. The flexible SaaS platform provides an intuitive customer portal and automated workflows that allow users to digitally complete, sign, and upload documents, send communications, and keep track of data requests. Built on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud using industry best practices, FileInvite is SOC 2 certified and meets internationally recognized privacy and security standards for handling sensitive customer data.

Contact: For more information, please visit www.fileinvite.com

Kristen Patel
FileInvite
k.patel@fileinvite.com

