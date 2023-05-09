Update No. 1: Derby Barracks / Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5001835

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 @ approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: William Rafferty

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

ACCUSED: Jonathan Letourneau

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

ACCUSED: James Beauvais

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

ACCUSED: Dustin Sheltra

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the investigation Troopers recovered various amounts of rare coins from multiple local businesses which had been utilized as currency.

On 04/22/2023 at approximately 2031 hours, Newport Police Department located Jonathan Letourneau, who was a person of interest for the burglary, during a traffic stop. Troopers responded to the traffic stop and after further investigation arrested Letourneau for the offense of burglary. Letourneau was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

On 04/25/2023 Troopers conducted a consent search at James Beauvais residence in Holland, recovering a large amount stolen property. At the time Beauvais was not present at the residence and his whereabouts were unknown.

On 05/03/2023 at approximately 1504 hours, Troopers located Beauvais and arrested him for possession of stolen property related to the case. Beauvais was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.

On 05/04/2023 at approximately 2131 hours, Troopers located Dustin Sheltra, and having probable cause, arrested him for possession of stolen property related to the case. Sheltra was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10000 bail.

Although some property has been recovered, the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining stolen property and/or information regarding other individuals involved is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 @ 1230 PM - Letourneau

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2023 @ 1230 PM - Beauvais

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2023 @ 1230 PM - Sheltra

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: 5000 - Letourneau

BAIL: 500 - Beauvais

BAIL: 10000 - Sheltra

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

***Initial news release, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023***

On the above date and time the residence of William Rafferty was broken into and a safe was taken from the residence containing various amounts of rare coins. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov