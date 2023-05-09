Update No. 1: Derby Barracks / Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5001835
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 @ approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: William Rafferty
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
ACCUSED: Jonathan Letourneau
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
ACCUSED: James Beauvais
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
ACCUSED: Dustin Sheltra
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the investigation Troopers recovered various amounts of rare coins from multiple local businesses which had been utilized as currency.
On 04/22/2023 at approximately 2031 hours, Newport Police Department located Jonathan Letourneau, who was a person of interest for the burglary, during a traffic stop. Troopers responded to the traffic stop and after further investigation arrested Letourneau for the offense of burglary. Letourneau was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.
On 04/25/2023 Troopers conducted a consent search at James Beauvais residence in Holland, recovering a large amount stolen property. At the time Beauvais was not present at the residence and his whereabouts were unknown.
On 05/03/2023 at approximately 1504 hours, Troopers located Beauvais and arrested him for possession of stolen property related to the case. Beauvais was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $500 bail.
On 05/04/2023 at approximately 2131 hours, Troopers located Dustin Sheltra, and having probable cause, arrested him for possession of stolen property related to the case. Sheltra was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $10000 bail.
Although some property has been recovered, the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining stolen property and/or information regarding other individuals involved is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2023 @ 1230 PM - Letourneau
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/04/2023 @ 1230 PM - Beauvais
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/05/2023 @ 1230 PM - Sheltra
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: 5000 - Letourneau
BAIL: 500 - Beauvais
BAIL: 10000 - Sheltra
***Initial news release, 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023***
On the above date and time the residence of William Rafferty was broken into and a safe was taken from the residence containing various amounts of rare coins. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
