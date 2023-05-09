Outdoor Stages Provides Staging Solution for King's Coronation Event in Reigate and Banstead
Surrey-based stage hire company, Outdoor Stages, recently provided an 8m x 6m stage for a private event to mark the King's Coronation, held on Ringley Park Road in the Reigate and Banstead District.
The event, which incorporated various activities, including a watch party, saw Outdoor Stages provide a full stage production, complete with an LED screen to broadcast live coronation footage. There was also a full lineup of local bands, DJs and performers, as well as a range of food and drink stalls to bring everyone together.
The hundreds of local residents in attendance enjoyed the event, and Outdoor Stages was proud to play a small part in bringing the community together.
The permitted event, organised by local homeowners, took place on Saturday, 6th May and celebrated His Majesty’s Coronation. There were a wide range of activities on offer for adults and children alike, with bring-your-own cakes, face painting, a bouncy castle, a BBQ, and live entertainment.
Outdoor Stages were tasked with providing the outdoor stage and associated event production for event organisers from the local community. As a Surrey-based company, Outdoor Stages was perfectly placed to provide this service.
After a weeks-long consultation with all key stakeholders, including Reigate and Banstead District Council, it was decided that the best stage for the event was an arc roof 8m x 6m stage.
This medium-sized stage would deliver the best of both worlds for organisers, with a reasonable setup time (so Ringley Park Road didn’t need to be closed for access too far in advance of the event itself) while offering a big enough footprint to provide a focal point for the concert.
“We were impressed right from the get-go,” said Reigate and Banstead Council's Events Officer, Chris Jones. “The safety documentation, risk assessments and method statements were comprehensive, and the site visit allowed us to see the team in action. We could see the team's professionalism, care, and passion for what they do. As a result, we are inviting the company to tender for some of our council-run events in the future.”
In the run-up to the event, the stage production team worked tirelessly to ensure that all technical aspects of the event were taken care of.
Upon arrival at the site, the stage crew began assembling this impressive structure, including its eye-catching arched roof. With the stage construction underway, the company’s lighting technicians and sound engineers began setting up their equipment.
The lighting fixtures were affixed to the truss system built into the roof, and the sound equipment was positioned at stage floor level. The lights were a mixture of moving heads, LED stage washes, and some conventional uplighting at the sides of the stage.
On the sound side, the front of the stage was lined with stage monitors, while either side saw line arrays suspended once again from the stage’s high-performance truss system. Microphones, amps, and speakers were scattered throughout, and the team mixed the sound on-site throughout the event.
Lastly, adjacent to the stage was a separate truss structure from which a large LED screen was “flown.” As mentioned, this was to broadcast the events of the day from London as well as showcase the event sponsors that had contributed towards its cost.
Overall, the event was a resounding success, with the stage serving as the centrepiece for the day's festivities. Outdoor Stages proved once again why they are the go-to stage hire company in Surrey, delivering a top-notch production that exceeded all expectations.
Local Events Still Major Part of Surrey Company’s Strategy, Despite National Scale
Despite scaling rapidly over the last decade, Outdoor Stages retains a focus on serving local events, community organisations, and charities. The company, which now has several warehouses across England, still provides affordable stage hire to a wide range of clients in Surrey.
“We’ve always made it a core part of our mission to continue supporting local events,” says Managing Director, Timothy. “These types of events were the bread and butter of our early success, and now that we've grown to such a large scale, we're still proud to continue offering our services to the local community.”
“There’s nothing better than seeing people enjoying themselves at an event in our local community,” added Timothy.
“We don’t just serve these people. We know them personally. And that makes it all the more special when we see how much fun everyone is having. Yes, we love it when a huge festival production comes together, don’t get me wrong. But seeing people smile, laugh, dance, sing, and have a good time on your doorstep is what it's all about.”
The company is looking to continue to serve the communities in which it’s based and is always looking for opportunities to better serve local events. Evidence of this can be seen in the company’s recent investment into a range of small to medium-sized mobile stages, which offer a flexible addition to the company's existing stage hire stock.
These new solutions will help them continue offering their award-winning services to events across Surrey while providing their large-scale stage hire and production services to commercial festivals and outdoor events.
In summary, the company's recent involvement in the King's Coronation event in Reigate is a testament to its dedication to providing high-quality stage and event production services to both small and large-scale events.
As Outdoor Stages continues investing in innovative staging solutions and expanding its offerings, the company remains a trusted partner for event organisers in Surrey and beyond, delivering memorable experiences to events nationwide.
