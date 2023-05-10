Tickless Ultrasonic EcoPet, Europe’s #1 chemical-free, biodegradable and compostable tick repellent, now in Canada
Tickless underwent rigorous testing and was proven effective by a clinical study at the School of Veterinary Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Lab at the University of Camerino, Italy.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Victoria Day weekend coming up, Canadians are preparing for outdoor fun and sun, getting ready for BBQs, docks, road trips, picnics…and ticks. As tick season gets underway, pet owners and hikers are taking precautions to prevent a dreaded tick from tagging along on their walks and outdoor adventures. A new chemical-free and biodegradable tick repellent is being introduced in Canada that could change the way we deal with those pesky hanger-oners.
Tickless® Ultrasonic EcoPet was born of a collaboration of two dog lovers, a dog house salesperson and a scientist who had lost his dog to a tick-related disease. The innovative device is housed in a dog tag that attaches to your pet’s collar. It uses high-frequency ultrasound to keep ticks at bay within 1.5 metres and without causing discomfort to dogs, other animals, or humans, making it a great alternative to traditional tick treatments. The ultrasonic waves it emits are inaudible to humans and pets and have proven to be 94% effective in deterring ticks and fleas, potentially preventing tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and flea-borne typhus.
Tickless technology underwent rigorous testing and was proven effective by a clinical study at the School of Veterinary Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Laboratory at the University of Camerino, Italy. With recession-friendly pricing, Tickless makes Lyme Disease prevention accessible for all and has become the go-to tick repellent for many vets, trainers and owners across Europe and North America.
The benefit of using TICKLESS ultrasonic tick and flea repellent are:
- A non-toxic and chemical-free way to protect pets from ticks and fleas.
- The ultrasonic frequencies emitted by the device won't cause discomfort or pain.
- It protects your pets and the environment. Unlike chemical treatments that can be harmful to the environment and wildlife, it doesn’t leave residue behind.
- Scientifically proven 94% effective against ticks without using any chemicals.
- Cost-effective, one-time seasonal purchase.
With their love of pets firmly established, Tickless is a committed partner to pet rescues and rehabilitation organizations worldwide. A recent sponsor of Save Our Scruff’s Scruff Social event in Toronto, Tickless is committed to the health, well-being and happiness of pets and their owners. Tickless EcoPet is available at PetValu, Global Pet, Ren’s and online through their website: www.ticklesscanada.ca
About Tickless
ProtectONE LTD. was founded in 2010 to provide a non-toxic solution against parasites with a focus on evidence-based solutions that are harmless to both users and nature. Their product portfolio includes the TICKLESS®, and MITELESS® brands, which feature the newest technology and provide the best solution against parasites such as ticks, fleas and dust mites. Their enhanced EcoPet product line is biodegradable and compostable. All of their brands represent the same high standards ensuring customers always get the best quality products. Today they are one of Europe’s leading non-toxic parasite repellent manufacturers, with products in over 50 countries across five continents. www.protectone.com
