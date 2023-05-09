Istituto Marangoni Miami and Vogue Mexico & Latin America Announce Scholarship Program
The prestigious fashion school and the iconic publication partner to support emerging talent.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami is pleased to announce a partnership with Vogue Mexico & Latin America aimed at scouting top emerging talent and offering students the opportunity to study at IMM. “I am very committed to the continued support of emerging talent in Latin America, and what better partner than Vogue Mexico & Latin America to do it with.” says Hakan Baykam, Founder, CEO & President of Istituto Marangoni Miami.
Ten winners will be chosen by the jury and will be offered a 50% scholarship for Istituto Marangoni Miami’s one-year program course starting in Miami on October 5th, 2023. “I am very excited to partner with Istituto Marangoni Miami and to give someone who is passionate about fashion the opportunity to enrich their curriculum,” stated Karla Martinez de Salas, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Mexico & Latin America. “Through the awarded scholarships, these 10 winners will be given the opportunity to study in a great school and meet people that will impact their careers.”
Applicants must submit scholarship projects in the areas of Design, Styling, Business, and Interior Design by August 18th. The jury will be comprised by: Hakan Baykam, Karla Martinez de Salas, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Mexico & Latin America, Keanan Duffty, Dean of Fashion of Istituto Marangoni Miami, Mario Braghieri, Program Leader of Fashion Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, Thelma Lazo-Flores, Dean of Interior Design at Istituto Marangoni Miami, Nathalie Tessier, Program Leader of Fashion Business at Istituto Marangoni Miami, and Juanita Crary, Program Leader of Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni Miami. The winners will be announced on August 28th.
The scholarship program is running through the Miami Fashion Foundation. Founded by Hakan Baykam in 2020, the Miami Fashion Foundation provides educational support and skill-training in the form of scholarships, workshops, and events for fashion-field students and businesses in South Florida. Cultivating these emerging talents and enterprises into highly skilled fashion professionals will in turn attract companies which will draw even more creative design students and professionals to Miami, thus creating a self-sustaining cycle. Through education, followed by networking and mentoring, leading to the establishment of fashion companies who have open access to industry leaders, resources and capital, Miami’s position as a fashion-industry hub will be further cemented.
Learn more about the scholarship program here: https://landings.istitutomarangonimiami.com/vogue-mla/
About Istituto Marangoni Miami
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands. The Miami opened its doors in 2018.
With a highly qualified academic team, combining European instructors and prominent local
professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami offers a variety of fashion, styling, fashion business, interior design courses and graduate programs. The Miami School of Fashion offers students an unprecedented opportunity for innovation, inspiration, and creativity to build a promising future within the fashion and design industry.
