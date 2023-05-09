Surrey-Based Outfit The Sound & Light Hire Company Chosen to Install an LED Screen at Prestigious Stoke Park Golf Club
Surrey's The Sound and Light Hire Company has been chosen to install an 8 meter X 6 meter LED screen at Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire.
A very impressive LED screen & great service ”YATELEY, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surrey-based company The Sound and Light Hire Company has recently been appointed to install a huge LED screen at the prestigious Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire as part of the ongoing renovations taking place at the site since coming into the ownership of Asia’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani.
— Mukesh Ambani
The screen, which measures eight by six metres, will be a prominent feature of the reimagined golf clubhouse, which is being extensively redesigned under the supervision of Ambani’s holding company, Reliance Industries Ltd.
It will broadcast sporting fixtures and events for paying members, hotel guests, and public patrons and provide a state-of-the-art solution for the site’s requirements.
LED Screen Just One Of the Dozens of Improvements and Upgrades Undertaken at Stoke Park
After the King family decided to hand over the custodianship of Stoke Park after three decades of ownership, Ambani and Reliance wasted no time upgrading the facilities.
Given the sheer scale of the site, the improvements and upgrades will be ongoing, but already, there have been several additions.
In addition to the 27-hole Harry Colt-designed golf course, the facilities at the 300-acre estate include a 49-room five-star hotel, a spa and leisure center, three restaurants, bars and lounges, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens. As you can imagine, the mammoth undertaking to rejuvenate this iconic property is no small feat and will take several years before completion.
However, as Surrey’s leading technical event production and equipment hire company, The Sound & Light Hire Company has been brought in early in the process to evaluate all current audio and visual equipment and advise on how best to upgrade and future-proof the estate.
The LED screen installation is likely the start of what may be a fruitful relationship between this Surrey institution and The Sound & Light Hire Company.
John Davies, Head of Business Development at The Sound & Light Hire Company, said: “We were delighted to have been brought in to advise on upgrading a wide range of facilities across the park.”
“While our bread and butter is short-term equipment hire solutions for domestic and commercial customers, we are equally happy to provide long-term solutions for private and public sector clients. Given the expertise we’ve developed over the years, we're ideally placed to offer advice on anything from large-scale festival stage, sound, and lighting productions to smaller-scale projects, such as the installation of LED screens.”
“Being based locally, we’ve known and worked with Stoke Park for a long time, and we're delighted that we've been chosen once again to supply them with equipment.”
State-of-the-Art LED Technology Will Deliver First Class Experience to Customers
Regarding the LED screen itself, it’s no ordinary screen. It comprises 3.9mm pixel-pitch LED screen panels, which deliver outstanding image quality, brightness, and contrast.
According to Davies, the closeness of the pixels is a crucial factor in the quality of output.
“What we’re installing here is the crème de la crème.”
“These LED video panels come in several sizes, starting at 12mm before working their way down to 9mm, 6mm, 4.6mm, and 3.9mm, respectively. The measurement (in millimetres) simply refers to the distance between the center of one pixel to the center of any adjacent pixel. The bigger the gap, the further back you have to be standing for the optimal viewing experience.”
“So, for festivals, there’s sometimes not much advantage to going for a closer (and therefore better and more expensive) LED screen since the audience usually stands at least 20 metres away. However, for instances like these, where people will be seated in much closer proximity, getting those gaps down to a minimum is hugely important,” he added.
“Securing 3.9mm on a screen this large offers patrons the best of two worlds – a giant, high-resolution screen without any unsightly gaps that could ruin the viewing experience for those sitting close to the sporting action.”
“Given the calibre and reputation of Stoke Park, it is not surprising that they’ve opted for a new screen that meets the very highest standards, and we're delighted that we could oblige them with the equipment and installation services required.”
Local Partnership In Keeping With Both Parties’ Traditions
What’s striking about the work the two entities have carried out together is how it ties in with Stoke Park's centuries-long tradition of offering top-class facilities and The Sound & Light Hire Company's tendency to work with the leading names and organisations within their locale.
Despite being a company of national size, scale, and capability, the Guildford-based outfit continues to service a long line of loyal local clients from Surrey, London, Berkshire, Hampshire, and other nearby regions of the South East.
The company, which started life under a different name in the late-nineties, has grown from a two-person operation hiring out lighting rigs and equipment to DJs and night clubs to now offering everything from staging and event furniture to sound and lighting equipment, audio-visual services, and event staff.
And yet, despite being a one-stop solution with a gigantic inventory that allows them to supply multiple events with their equipment concurrently, they’ve never had to look far for customers.
Co-founder, Timothy, explains:
“We've always been fortunate in that we've been booked up pretty much all year round.”
“Despite the fact we’re, in many ways, a national-scale player in the event equipment industry, we have remained very much a family-run business focusing on customers on our doorstep. That focus has paid dividends through our preferred supplier status with venues and clients across the area.”
“It’s now got to the point that if any venue is hosting an event within a ten-mile radius, we will likely be providing the equipment.”
The company’s partnership with Stoke Park once again showcases its dedication to providing state-of-the-art technology and services to local clients. As Stoke Park undergoes extensive renovations, The Sound & Light Hire Company's expertise and commitment to excellence will help create a truly remarkable experience for guests and patrons.
David Homes
Event News Surrey
email us here