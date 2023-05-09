Century and Heritage Farm Program Applications due June 1

Farm families will be recognized during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 11, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds eligible farm owners to apply for the 2023 Century and Heritage Farm Program through June 1.

The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively, and to honor the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generational farm families.

To apply, download the program application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program. Please complete the application and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Wallace State Office Building

502 E. Ninth St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also send a written request for an application to the address above, or contact Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

Special ceremonies recognizing 2023 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the historic Livestock Pavilion.