Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,808 in the last 365 days.

Century and Heritage Farm Program Applications due June 1

Century and Heritage Farm Program Applications due June 1

Farm families will be recognized during a ceremony at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 11, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds eligible farm owners to apply for the 2023 Century and Heritage Farm Program through June 1.

The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively, and to honor the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generational farm families.

To apply, download the program application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program. Please complete the application and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
Wallace State Office Building
502 E. Ninth St.
Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also send a written request for an application to the address above, or contact Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

Special ceremonies recognizing 2023 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the historic Livestock Pavilion.

You just read:

Century and Heritage Farm Program Applications due June 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more