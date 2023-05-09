Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary with Hip-Hop Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall Of Fame (LIMEHOF) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a special concert and panel discussion event on Sunday, June 11th at 2 p.m.

The event will feature legendary stars Son of Bazerk, Kool Rock-Ski (of The Fat Boys), A.J. Rock (of J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E.), DJ Jazzy Jay, DJ Johnny Juice (of Public Enemy), Dinco D and Milo in de Dance (both of Leaders of the New School), and special guest R