Coushatta Tribe Announces 26th Annual Powwow June 9-10 in a Tradition Celebrating Native American Heritage & Culture.

KINDER, LOUISIANA, USA, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana will host its 26th annual powwow in The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, 2023. Admission for the general public is $8 per day; children ages 6 years and younger are admitted free of charge. Spectators may purchase tickets at the gate on the day of event. Coushatta Powwow Schedule of EventsJune 9-10, 2023 • The Pavilion at CoushattaFriday, June 9• Gourd Dance, 5 p.m.• Grand Entry, 7 p.m.Saturday, June 10• Gourd Dance, 10 a.m.• Grand Entry, 12 p.m.• Gourd Dance, 5 p.m.• Grand Entry, 7 p.m.Coushatta’s annual powwow is one of the largest Native American gatherings in the southern United States, where world champion Native American dancers and singers gather to compete for prizes in a family-friendly alcohol-and-drug-free event. Hundreds of representatives from tribes across the United States and Canada come together each year to celebrate their culture with dance and drum contests. Handcrafted jewelry, beaded moccasins and colorful feathered regalia with intricate details adorn the dancers––each is handmade and most are passed down as heirlooms through their family. Tribal drum groups compete and provide music and songs for the dance competitions. Exhibition dances and specialty dances showcase each age category during the event.A popular feature is the marketplace showcasing Native American food like Indian frybread and Indian tacos, plus authentic Native American arts and crafts, handmade turquoise and silver jewelry, handmade beaded items, the famous Coushatta long-leaf pine needle baskets, and so much more. For a unique cultural experience, the Coushatta powwow is one event you will never forget. Find more information online at www.coushattapowwow.com Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10 exit 44), featuring over 1900 slots and more than 55 table games including live poker, plus off-track betting and sportsbook. Phone 800-584-7263 or visit the website at www.ccrla.com for more information.