AG Dave Yost Issues Statement on the Passing of Gary Bishop

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of recently retired Richland County Prosecutor Gary Bishop.

Gary Bishop was synonymous with justice for crime victims in Richland County. That area of Ohio has lost a dedicated prosecutor and compassionate victim advocate – one who will be greatly missed but most assuredly not forgotten.

I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones and the many people he championed in Richland County.

During his tenure as Richland County prosecutor, Bishop was honored for outstanding achievement and meritorious service to crime victims by the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Victims Services Division of the Ohio Court of Claims.

