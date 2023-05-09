Arcitecta to Present at the Annual RMACC HPC Symposium 2023

Arcitecta executives will present at the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium's (RMACC) High Performance Computing (HPC) Symposium to be held May 16-18, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

BOULDER, Colo. and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visionary HPC Leaders Converge to Share Industry Expertise, Experience and Insights

Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that its leadership team members will present at the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium's (RMACC) High Performance Computing (HPC) Symposium to be held May 16-18, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

HPC organizations grapple with a myriad of challenges, including ever-growing datasets, siloed data and unfindable and inaccessible data, as they strive to achieve groundbreaking scientific, medical and technological discoveries. Arcitecta's Mediaflux is revolutionizing data management at scale, providing a leading-edge data management platform that ensures data is securely yet easily accessed in a collaborative environment – one which can harness the explosion of data for rapid scientific breakthroughs.

The RMACC presentations and discussions will feature effective data and storage management strategies to help drive accelerated outcomes while preserving data for future use and analysis. Arcitecta's vice president of marketing, Robert Murphy, and chief operating officer, Graham Beasley, will participate in the following RMACC HPC Symposium sessions:

Session #1:

TOPIC: How Well Do You Know Your Data? The Impact of Data Management on HPC Workflows

As HPC workloads continue to grow in complexity, efficient data management becomes increasingly crucial for the overall performance of the system. This presentation explores the impact of data management on HPC workloads and how critical it is becoming for efficient HPC.

TIME: 3:00 – 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023

LOCATION: SkySong, Arizona State University's Innovation and Technology Center, Room 341, Building 1

SPEAKER: Robert Murphy, vice president of marketing at Arcitecta

Session #2:

TOPIC: Metadata, An Enabling Technology That Helps Relieve Some of the Burden of Managing Data for HPC.

High-performance computing (HPC) systems are often used to process vast amounts of data in scientific research, engineering, and other fields. As data sets become increasingly complex and large, managing data becomes a significant challenge for HPC users. Metadata is an essential technology that can help alleviate this burden by providing a way to describe, organize and manage data.

TIME: 3:15 – 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023

LOCATION: SkySong, Arizona State University's Innovation and Technology Center, Room 301, Building 1

SPEAKER: Graham Beasley, chief operating officer at Arcitecta

RMACC HPC Symposium Registration

The HPC Symposium registration fee is $175 for non-students and $30 for students and includes all sessions, materials, meals and snacks. To register, learn more about the event and view the May 16-18 program schedule, visit: RMACC HPC Symposium 2023.

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta is a creative and innovative data management software company. Founded in 1998, Arcitecta builds the world's best data management platforms, enabling thousands of users worldwide in some of the most demanding data-driven environments. Arcitecta's flagship Mediaflux platform began with the vision to provide organizations with extraordinary technology for handling all forms of data, from small to very large and complex. Today, it forms the foundation for managing the simplest and the most complex data for all sizes of organizations and global enterprises, empowering them to simplify data-intensive workflows and accelerate time to insight from their data to improve business and research outcomes.

About the Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium (RMACC) HPC Symposium

RMACC HPC Symposium 2023 will be held at the SkySong, Arizona State University's Innovation and Technology Center, and provides an in-depth look into the HPC field and current trends, challenges and opportunities. The Symposium offers multi-track presentations by industry and educational leaders, including an array of panel discussions and tutorials. https://hpcsymposium.rmacc.org/

The Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium is a collaboration among academic and research institutions located throughout the intermountain states. Its mission is to facilitate the widespread effective use of high-performance computing. https://rmacc.org/

# # #

Media Contact Information

Arcitecta:

Press@Arcitecta.com

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

Meredith Bagnulo, IGNITE Consulting

+1 303-513-7494

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King | Arcitecta Marketing and Communications

+61 434 255 022

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Ignite Consulting Inc., 1 303-513-7494, meredith@igniteconsultinginc.com, www.igniteconsultinginc.com

Emily King, Arcitecta, 61 434-255-022, emily.king@arcitecta.com, www.arcitecta.com

SOURCE Arcitecta