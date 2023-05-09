NBA Photographer, Chris Marion Celebrates Springfield Studio Grand Opening
Springfield native Chris Marion is excited to announce the grand opening of his new photography studio located at 270 Albany Street in Springfield.
Springfield native Chris Marion is excited to announce the grand opening of his new photography studio located at 270 Albany Street in Springfield.
The event will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6pm. Part of the ceremony will include brief remarks with appearances by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman, and other local dignitaries.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Chris and preview the new 1,000 square foot studio. Marion said, “While I’m probably most noted for my work with the league (referencing the NBA), much of my work includes portraiture and commercial photography, which will be the focus of the new studio.” Chris has also recently used the space to hold photography workshops.
In addition to Chris Marion Photography, Chris’ other photography venture is 413 Headshots. He states, “Your headshot is an ever-present first impression. It makes valuable connections with prospects and reminds customers why they love you.”
Chris chose the location to be a part of the surging Gasoline Alley section of the city, and its convenient proximity to Downtown Springfield.
Food will be provided by the other small businesses located on the Gasoline Alley campus, including Nosh and Monsoon Coffee Roasters. Beer will be provided by Loophole Brewing and there will be live music by Charlie Diamond.
