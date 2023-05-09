Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,030 in the last 365 days.

NBA Photographer, Chris Marion Celebrates Springfield Studio Grand Opening

Portrait of photogrpaher, Chris Marion taken during the 2021 NBA G-League championship shoto shoot.

Portrait of photogrpaher, Chris Marion taken during the 2021 NBA G-League championship shoto shoot.

Interior image of Chris Marion's Photography Studio

Interior image of Chris Marion's Photography Studio

An exterior of Chris Marion's photography studio.

An exterior of Chris Marion's photography studio.

Springfield native Chris Marion is excited to announce the grand opening of his new photography studio located at 270 Albany Street in Springfield.

While I’m probably most noted for my work with the league (referencing the NBA), much of my work includes portraiture and commercial photography, which will be the focus of the new studio.”
— Chris Marion
SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield native Chris Marion is excited to announce the grand opening of his new photography studio located at 270 Albany Street in Springfield.

The event will be on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6pm. Part of the ceremony will include brief remarks with appearances by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman, and other local dignitaries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Chris and preview the new 1,000 square foot studio. Marion said, “While I’m probably most noted for my work with the league (referencing the NBA), much of my work includes portraiture and commercial photography, which will be the focus of the new studio.” Chris has also recently used the space to hold photography workshops.

In addition to Chris Marion Photography, Chris’ other photography venture is 413 Headshots. He states, “Your headshot is an ever-present first impression. It makes valuable connections with prospects and reminds customers why they love you.”

Chris chose the location to be a part of the surging Gasoline Alley section of the city, and its convenient proximity to Downtown Springfield.

Food will be provided by the other small businesses located on the Gasoline Alley campus, including Nosh and Monsoon Coffee Roasters. Beer will be provided by Loophole Brewing and there will be live music by Charlie Diamond.

Chris Marion
Chris Marion Photography
+1 413-297-2522
chris@chrismarion.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

NBA Photographer, Chris Marion Celebrates Springfield Studio Grand Opening

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more