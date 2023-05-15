Innovate4Climate workshop explores groundbreaking new science on harmful algae

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Carbon Foundation, manager of international greenhouse gas standard SOCIALCARBON®, and global water-tech company BlueGreen Water Technologies will explore the science behind the first-ever method of carbon removal from harmful algal bloom remediation at Innovate4Climate in Bilbao, Spain on May 25, 2023.

“Harmful Algae Blooms: A Growing Concern to Freshwater Sources, But A Carbon Capture Opportunity” features a panel of scientists and experts who will share first-hand experiences with harmful algal blooms and discuss:

• The carbon removal potential of Programmed Cell Death-induced treatments that result in the sedimentation of the algae bloom’s biomass and permanent carbon storage.

• Impacts of harmful algae blooms as outbreaks increase in frequency and intensity worldwide.

• Mitigation and prevention, including the role of regenerative agriculture and wastewater treatment.

BlueGreen Water Technologies’ (BlueGreen) Net Blue carbon removal methodology, approved by Social Carbon Foundation in March, is the first-ever carbon offset methodology to scientifically quantify GHG emission removals from the elimination of harmful algal blooms.

“The science behind this landmark nature-based climate solution is fascinating, and we are excited to delve into it during our Innovate4Climate workshop,” said Mike Davies, CEO, Social Carbon Foundation. “This methodology opens a new opportunity to treat harmful algae blooms that threaten communities and freshwater species.”

“Our team of scientists worked diligently on calculations to quantify net GHG removals through the treatment of harmful algal blooms in freshwater,” said Dr. Oori Weisshaus, Chief Technology Officer, BlueGreen. “In this workshop, we will discuss our groundbreaking methodology and how it removes deep water microalgae blooms, sequesters and mineralizes fantastic volumes of CO2, and dramatically improves water quality and safety in the process.”

What: Workshop: “Harmful Algae Blooms - A Growing Concern to Freshwater Sources, but a Carbon Capture Opportunity”

Who: Dr. Divaldo Rezende, Chairman, Social Carbon Foundation, Mike Davies, CEO, Social Carbon Foundation, Dr. Oori Weisshaus, Chief Technology Officer, BlueGreen Water Technologies, Diane Duncan, Director, GOES Foundation

When: May 25, 2023 from 10:45 am to 11:35 am

Where: Innovate4Climate Conference - Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Azkue Kalea, 1, 48902 Barakaldo, Bizkaia, Spain

Registration: https://www.innovate4climateconference.com



About INNOVATE4CLIMATE (I4C)

I4C, hosted by the World Bank Group, is an annual global conference on climate finance, climate investment and climate markets. Launched in 2017, I4C brings together thought leaders interested in linking climate innovation with investment opportunities – transforming dialogue into action.



About Social Carbon Foundation

Social Carbon Foundation manages SOCIALCARBON®, an international Greenhouse Gas (GHG) standard focused on Nature-Based Solutions and is accredited by ICROA. Projects using the SOCIALCARBON® standard go beyond carbon, embedding meaningful social, environmental, and economic benefits to the projects and their local stakeholders.



About BlueGreen Water Technologies

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.