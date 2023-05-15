Dawn King to Release Book on Transforming Trauma and Finding Freedom
King’s revolutionary new book promotes healing, sustainable change, and resilience.
Dawn eloquently shares her personal trauma through the lens of her own healing journey in a way that gives hope to others...Masterful writing." Dawn King is a certified addictions counselor, expressive arts therapist, and a certified trauma and first responder therapist. Having spent over thirty years working with some of the biggest names in the business, King's book provides a pathway for real sustainable transformation. This book is for anybody who may feel unfilled and numb despite living a successful life, or for those who are held by trauma and frustrating patterns of overwhelm, procrastination and self-doubt. Root Rise Roar equips readers with the skillset necessary to build mental strength, develop emotional fluency and create lasting change.
— Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, PhD, Licensed Psychologist, Author
King’s book draws inspiration from her signature R3 program (Root, Rise, Roar) where she guides men and women through the effects of trauma. Through both her program and book, King helps people to find their voices, overcome their fears, and get honest with all the avoidance. As a leading expert on transforming lives, King delivers remarkable and lifelong results.
Dawn King inspires readers to reconnect to their true nature and to Root, Rise, and Roar
Excerpt from the book:
"Trauma is inherent in all our storied pasts. We are stuck and imprisoned in the unheard, untold stories of our pasts. It is here that the reconciliation of our individual stories can find relief or liberation. But it is here, in the roots of our history, that we can also find the resilience and courage to take that pain and transform it into a brave and beautiful life.”
Root Rise Roar: Transforming Trauma into Your Brave and Beautiful Life is published by Muse Literary and will be released Monday May 22, 2023.
