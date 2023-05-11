OpenTech Alliance Implements GDPR Compliance Practices to Safeguard Customer Data

OpenTech Implements GDPR Compliance

CIA Access Control System Updated to Ensure Compliance with all Aspects of GDPR

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announced a company-wide initiative to ensure compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR, a set of data and privacy regulations to protect the collection, storage and use of personal data, took effect in the European Union in May 2018. The company invested heavily in training for its staff and compliance for its access control solution in 2022 after it was awarded a bid to upgrade all systems at Shurgard Europe properties as their exclusive access control provider.

OpenTech’s access control system, INSOMNIAC CIA, has been updated to ensure compliance with all aspects of GDPR, including:

• Providing clear and concise privacy notices to customers

• Obtaining explicit consent for the collection and use of personal data

• Implementing appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect personal data

• Providing customers with the ability to access, modify, or delete their personal data

The stipulations set forth in GDPR exceed U.S. consumer compliance guidelines covered under the CAN-SPAM act that regulates commercial email communications. By achieving GDPR compliance, OpenTech Alliance has reinforced its commitment to protecting the privacy and personal data of its customers. This compliance also ensures that self storage facility operators can confidently use the INSOMNIAC CIA access control system in full compliance with GDPR regulations.

“Data protection is at the forefront of OpenTech’s priorities — we are committed to providing the highest level of data protection and privacy to our customers,” stated Robert Chiti, CEO at OpenTech Alliance. “GDPR was an important step to ensure our customers can trust our access control system to protect their personal data — and pass that same confidence along to their storage customers. OpenTech is excited to offer its customers this added level of protection and is confident its GDPR-compliant access control system will continue to provide reliable and secure access control to self storage facilities across Europe.”

For more information about OpenTech Alliance’s GDPR-compliant access control system, please email eusales@opentechalliance.com or visit www.opentechalliance.co.uk or www.opentechalliance.eu.