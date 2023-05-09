Global High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market| Current & Emerging Trends & Top Companies: By Xcellent Insights

Increasing EV sales worldwide is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-power chargers for electric vehicle market report offers a holistic overview of the global high-power chargers for electric vehicle industry, focusing on major aspects such as market definition, market size, share, growth factors, restraints, opportunities and challenges.

The global high-power chargers for electric vehicles is expected to continue growing at a fast-paced growth during the forecast period attributable to factors such as increasing adoption of EVs across the globe, government initiatives to promote the adoption of EVs by offering incentives such as tax credits, rebates, and subsidies, rising awareness about climate change and air pollution, and rising demand for faster charging technologies.

Over the years, the rapidly expanding population has increased the use of vehicles and local transportation leading to rising levels of pollution and carbon footprint. This scenario is steadily changing as people are becoming aware of the rising environmental issues and are focusing on adopting electric vehicles. Manufacturers are increasing EV production to cater to the ring demand, while public and private sectors are providing funds to deploy fast charging stations with high-power chargers at public places such as malls, hospitals, workplaces, hotels, and highways.

High-power chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) are charging stations that can deliver high power to quickly charge EV batteries. These chargers are capable of providing atleast 50 kW to 350 kW power. High-power chargers can typically charge EVs much faster than Level 1 or Level 2 chargers and can provide enough range for several hours of driving. Some of the high-power EV chargers include DC fast chargers, ultra-fast chargers, and wireless chargers.

However, costly high-power chargers, lack of standardization in charging connectors and protocols, and rising range anxiety among EV owners are expected to hamper revenue growth of high-power chargers for the EV market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Commercial Use Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The commercial use segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of EV charging stations at public places, workplaces, malls, hotels, and highways, increasing awareness about importance of high-power chargers including faster charging, improved efficiency, better consumer experience, and rising government funds to deploy high-power EV chargers at public places are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of EVs, presence of well-developed charging infrastructure, rapid advancements in charging technology, and rising availability of government incentives to promote the adoption of EVs. Moreover, rising investments in the deployment of high-power charging networks in the region, presence of robust key players, and increasing focus on improving charging times, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency are expected to drive North America market growth going ahead.

Some Companies Listed in the Report:

• ABB

• Phoenix

• EVgo

• XCharge

• Allego

• Fastned

• Ensto

• Siemens

• EVBOX

• Tesla

• Leviton

• GARO

• Mustart

• Blink

• G2mobility

• Zen Car

• EVoCharge

High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Industry Recent Developments:

• In January 2023, EVgo, Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric cars announced the launch of EVgo ReNew, an enhanced and comprehensive maintenance program to enhance the fast-charging experience across the globe.

• In September 2021, ABB announced the launch of world’s fastest all-in-one EV charger, Terra 360, capable of simultaneously charging upto 4 vehicles at high speed.

• In July 2021, Phoenix Motorcars launched a new range of EV chargers for US market.

The global high-power chargers for electric vehicle market has been segmented based on type and application:

High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Type:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

High-power Chargers for Electric Vehicle Market Segment by Application:

• Commercial Use

• Home Use

Key Questions Addressed:

• What revenue CAGR is the global market expected to register during the forecast period?

• Which key players are leading in the global high-power chargers for electric vehicle market?

• What is the expected market size of the global high-power chargers for electric vehicle market between 2023 and 2028?

• What factors are expected to open new growth avenues and opportunities for existing and emerging market players?

• What are some of the key challenges that the global market is expected to face during the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

