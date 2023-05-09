CTRL+ALT Digital Receives 2023 Local Excellence Award In Jacksonville
Representatives with CTRL+ALT Digital announced today that they have been recognized as a 2023 Local Excellence Award winner by UpCity.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a decade, UpCity’s mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 50,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award.
CTRL+ALT Digital offers full-service digital capabilities all in-house, including custom software application and website development, digital marketing, SEO, PPC, graphic design, branding and more.
“We're so glad to be an integral part of our clients’ growth and thankful our corporate experiences allow us to provide services that rival large, luxury digital agencies but for an affordable price,” says Tina Bobango, CTO & Co-Founder of CTRL+ALT Digital.
This is the third year in a row CTRL+ALT Digital has been the recipient of the Local Excellence Award. CTRL+ALT Digital prides itself on accountability, fast response times, open communication and finding the most efficient solutions for clients.
“Our execution and response times at CTRL+ALT Digital are unmatched. Not only do we have the expertise, but we are fun to work with and are always striving to identify the best solutions and strategies for our clients. As a recipient of UpCity’s exclusive Excellence Award, our team takes pride in our brand integrity. We want to thank our clients for their continued support and trust in us,” states Jen Stafford, CEO & Co-Founder of CTRL+ ALT Digital.
This recognition has been driven in large part by their 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of the glowing reviews they have received from their incredible clients:
“In the years I have had the pleasure of working with CTRL+ALT Digital, I can say they have not let me down. They have always come up with a solution for issues I have had. Up to today, I can say, they are still rock stars! The performance and timelines have been top notch.” —Fred Pomales, March 2023
“We were encouraged by CTRL+ALT Digital's expertise through a series of exploratory meetings before we selected them to move forward on one of our development projects. Since then, we've increased our retainer and expanded their work across our brands. We appreciate their communication, professionalism and excellent production!” —Dan Spadora, February 2023
“The group at CTRL+ALT Digital jumped in and created a fantastic new website to help us roll out our new brand. In a VERY busy time, they were fast, professional, efficient and responsive to our needs. We hope to continue working together to rev up our entire digital presence!” —Christ Church Ponte Vedra Beach, January 2023
About CTRL+ALT Digital
CTRL+ALT Digital is an award-winning, full-service digital agency founded in 2018 by Jen Stafford and Tina Bobango. They service clients from various industries including healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, home services, solar energy, and nonprofits, among many others. CTRL+ALT Digital is also certified by the Small Business Administration as a Women-Owned Small Business, a certified GSA contractor, and are an official Google & Microsoft Partner.
For more information, please visit https://controlaltdigital.com/about/
