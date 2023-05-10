Fourth annual CyberTech100 highlights the big players in the growing cybersecurity space for financial services
In its fourth year, the list highlights the most innovative CyberTech companies across the globe that are improving the cyber defences of financial institutionsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market for financial services that is evolving due to the digital challenges being increasingly posed by companies and individuals alike, the CyberTech sector is proving to be an area of considerable future growth. Between 2023 and 2030, the industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from $172.3bn to $424.9bn.
With all this taken into consideration, the companies featured on this year's CyberTech100 list include some of the widest and most diverse businesses in the sector. A longlist of over 1,000 firms was produced by FinTech Global, which a panel of analysts and industry experts used to vote on the finalists.
The companies that made the fourth annual CyberTech100 were selected based on their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.
“As challenges such as ransomware, phishing and data breaches still plague financial institutions, there has never been a more important time for businesses to use CyberTech solutions,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. “With the average cost of data breaches being in the millions, it is critical firms look for the solutions that can guarantee their protection, particularly as the tough economic climate puts pressure on finances. This year’s CyberTech100 list arms companies with the necessary information to find the industry change-makers who are providing companies with the opportunity to be well protected against these threats.”
In a sector that is experiencing disruption and innovation in equal measure, this year’s CyberTech100 welcomes some exciting and transformative businesses, including:
DataFlowX: offers next generation cyber security solutions for critical networks and infrastructures with the objective of protecting sensitive data
Cobwebs Technologies: provides law enforcement-grade automated web intelligence solutions that enable financial institutions to drive safe, compliant business by delivering decision-quality insights
Netragard: a cybersecurity firm specializing in ethical hacking and advanced penetration testing. Their slogan: “We protect you from people like us"
Arctic Intelligence: a multi-award-winning provider of enterprise-wide financial crime risk and compliance gap assessment software used globally by hundreds of businesses
Signicat: the leading provider of digital identity solutions in Europe. Their mission is to build technology for people to trust each other in a digital world
Theta Lake: security and compliance for modern unified communication platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex and RingCentral
A full list of the CyberTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.CyberTech100.com.
