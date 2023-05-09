INTRODUCING "EMERGING CYBER RISK," A NEW PODCAST ON THE INTERSECTION OF CYBERSECURITY AND AI
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignyte Assurance Platform and Secure Robotics are excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, "Emerging Cyber Risk," on May 1st, 2023. Hosted by Max Aulakh, CEO of Ignyte Assurance Platform, and Joel Yonts, CEO and Lead Scientist at Secure Robotics, the podcast explores the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) risks.
In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, cybersecurity threats are becoming more sophisticated, and AI is poised to play an increasingly important role in both mitigating and exacerbating these risks. With "Emerging Cyber Risk," Max and Joel aim to provide listeners with insights and analysis on this crucial area's latest trends and developments.
"Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of our lives, but it also presents new risks and challenges in the cybersecurity realm," said Max. "With 'Emerging Cyber Risk,’ we hope to bring together the top minds in cybersecurity and AI to share their expertise and provide actionable insights for our listeners."
Each episode of "Emerging Cyber Risk" will feature in-depth interviews with industry leaders, experts, and researchers in the field and discussions on the latest trends and emerging risks in cybersecurity and AI. Listeners can expect to hear from a range of voices, including CEOs, CISOs, academics, and policy experts.
"We're excited to launch this podcast and bring together some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity and AI," said Joel. "Our goal is to provide our listeners with the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve in this fast-moving field."
"Emerging Cyber Risk" is available on all major podcast platforms as of May 1st, 2023. For more information, visit https://emergcyberriskpod.com.
About Ignyte Assurance Platform
Ignyte Assurance Platform™ is a leader in collaborative security and integrated cyber risk management solutions for global corporations. For corporate risk and compliance officers who depend heavily on the protection of their resources, Ignyte is the ultimate translation engine that assists with data collection, analysis, and helps streamline processes across multiple security frameworks at once. The Ignyte Assurance Platform™ is used by leading corporations in diverse industries, such as Healthcare, Defense, and Technology. Ignyte is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, and can be reached at www.ignyteplatform.com or call 1.833.IGNYTE1 or (937) 789-4216.
About Secure Robotics
Secure Robotics is at the forefront of AI and cybersecurity innovation, helping organizations succeed in the age of intelligent machines. Our thought products blend leading-edge artificial intelligence research with decades of enterprise cybersecurity experience to forge cyber programs, targeted strategies, and tailor-made edge solutions to protect artificial intelligence from cyber attack. Secure Robotics is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia and can be reached at www.securerobotics.ai.
